The Circle fans rally behind Season 6 contestant after problematic behavior

Je'Kayla Crawford
Jordan from The CircleNetflix

Season 6 hasn’t been kind to Jordan in the slightest and fans think his criticism is starting to get out of hand.

There are a ton of catfishes this season, but one that particularly stands out is Jordan Staff. While he’s staying true to himself as far as showcasing his genuine personality with his co-stars, he’s posing as Big J in the competition, who he defines as “his fatter self”.

Over the course of Season 6, he’s received a ton of criticism, not only for his gameplay against Myles Reed and his determination to get him eliminated no matter what, but how he refers to his former physicality. in a negative way This backlash has spread from general conversations online to flooding his social media posts with hateful comments.

On May 2, The Circle viewers took to Reddit to offer support for Jordan after his IG comments continued to echo negativity.

One fan wrote, “I think everyone needs to realize we’re seeing a tiny bit of this person on a highly edited show and need to go touch grass before they send hate.”

Another fan called out the critics and wrote, “He doesn’t need you personally trying to attack him head-on. It’s just mean and toxic and makes you WORSE than anything you’re trying to claim about him.”

Jordan hasn’t publicly addressed all of the hate as of yet. A Season 6 reunion has not been announced by Netflix, but if it does get approved, this will most likely be one of the main topics of discussion.

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

