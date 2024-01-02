Jaclyn Hill shuts down cosmetics line following years of controversy

YouTube beauty guru Jaclyn Hill has officially pulled the plug on her cosmetics line four months after announcing the closure of the company and her other brands.

Jaclyn Hill is a prominent YouTube personality and makeup artist. Boasting over 5 million subscribers, Hill has been on the platform for thirteen years and has garnered a dedicated community of fans during that time.

However, she’s also become embroiled in a series of controversies throughout the course of her career as a beauty influencer that have left a sour taste in many viewers’ mouths.

Hill notoriously came under fire in 2019 after launching a line of lipsticks that many customers claimed were cracked, covered in unidentifiable fuzz, and even moldy.

Since then, Hill has faced backlash many times due to her product launches. In 2021, she got blowback for releasing a ‘mystery box’ full of unspecified products from her brand. Later that year, she came under scrutiny for the price and “over-hyped” nature of a new product launch after her cosmetics were displayed for sale in Ulta.

More recently, Hill caught flak for the name of her clothing brand, ‘Koze’ — which happened to be the same name as a pre-existing brand from a smaller influencer. Overall, the price of Hill’s various products, and allegations of copying other influencers’ brands, seem to be the root of critics’ issues with her.

In September 2023, Hill announced that she would be closing all her brands in a YouTube video and addressed the many controversies that cropped up during her time in the makeup biz.

Jaclyn Hill closes makeup line after years of controversy

Now, it appears that the time has finally come. On December 31, 2023, the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Instagram account posted a personal statement from Hill regarding the closure of her makeup line.

“2023 has come to an end, and it’s truly been a transformational year for me,” the statement reads. “The joy you’re seeing in me is real. However, the road to get here has come with a lot of tough realities and decisions I’ve had to make, as well.”

“With that being said, I have decided to close the doors on Jaclyn Cosmetics for the foreseeable future. There has been plenty of talk, but what I will say is the brand has been such an important chapter in my book and one I will always cherish but am ready to close.”

While Hill didn’t specify any future plans regarding her brand, it looks like she’s excited for the future, saying she’s in “the best mental and physical health” she’s ever been in.