James Charles demonetized from YouTube amid grooming allegations - Dexerto

YouTube has disabled monetization from videos on makeup mogul James Charles’ channel amid the growing allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct accusations, with some cases allegedly involving minors.

Charles has spoken out on the claims and is planning to take legal action against “a series of misleading stories and false allegations.” In the meantime, he won’t be making money from the YouTube platform, according to a report from Business Insider.

YouTube has “temporarily removed” Charles from their Partner Program, meaning the 21-year-old will not be able to monetize the content that he publishes for his 25.5 million subscribers.

It’s unclear how long YouTube will keep Charles’ channel sidelined, but the makeup vlogger has multiple claims ahead of him.

Since March, several teenage boys have come forward of their alleged interactions with Charles. There were instances that claimed the YouTuber was “making the conversation very sexual,” according to one account from a 16-year-old.

Charles would later publish an apology video on YouTube in which he said: “I take full responsibility for that… In doing the research myself, both of these people’s social media profiles would have revealed their true ages and these conversations would have never happened in the first place… To the guys involved in the situation, I want to say I’m sorry.”

YouTuber’s latest actions against the American content creator comes on the heels of more repercussions following the allegations.

On April 16, Charles revealed a mutual split with long-time cosmetic partner, Morphe, and will “wind down” their collaboration until further notice.

Similarly, Charles was slated to reprise his role as host of Instant Influencer, a YouTube Original competition series where he was a panelist in Season 1. Shortly after YouTube announced Charles’ return for Season 2, they walked back on the decision.

Charles has been one of YouTube’s biggest creators and collaborators. While he made his career on the back of makeup tutorials and regular vlogs, he’s acclimated to other social media influences from all over.