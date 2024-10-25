AMP’s Agent makes massive change after YouTube restricts new video

AMP co-founder Agent00 has revealed a massive change in the organization’s content after their latest video was age-restricted by YouTube.

Over the last few years, members of the Twitch and YouTube content group Any Means Possible have taken over the internet.

Kai Cenat has cemented himself as one of the biggest Twitch streamers ever, while the likes of Duke Dennis, Agent, and Fanum are skyrocketing in popularity.

According to Agent, AMP’s group videos may be leaving YouTube after the collective’s recent video was age-restricted because one of the members used a racial slur.

“The video’s done once it gets age-restricted,” he said. “It sucks, so we just decided we’re going to post this sh*t on Twitter where it won’t get age-restricted. It just sucks that saying the word is considered hate speech [even if you’re not using it that way].

“We didn’t use it in [a hateful] way in the video, obviously, but that’s just the way the cookie crumbles. It sucks that it was our first video back in like two months. That’s the type of sh*t we just can’t control, bro. Unfortunately, YouTube is getting more and more like that. We just have to learn how to play by the rules a little bit. That’s just the way it is, unfortunately, man.”

AMP’s last videos on the channel were uploaded back in August and one even features YouTube superstar MrBeast.

Before that, however, was the tour of AMP’s $17M townhouse in New York City that they moved into after getting kicked out of a $30M mansion in the same city.

However, that location needed some major repairs. Despite costing the org $17M and having several different floors, the elevator didn’t work and it didn’t have built-in air conditioning.

It wasn’t long before they began moving out of that mansion, with Agent explaining that he left because fans were camping outside and following them around NYC.