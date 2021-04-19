YouTuber EDP445 caught allegedly trying to meet with 13-year-old girl - Dexerto

YouTuber EDP445, who you might recognize as the ‘crazy Eagles guy’ from countless memes, has been caught allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl, by a group who call themselves the Predator Poachers.

EDP, real name Bryant Moreland, has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and has become the face of countless reaction memes online. If you’re a regular on Twitter, you’ve likely seen his face before.

Now, though, a group on social media called the Predator Poachers have released a video that features EDP allegedly planning to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.

With multiple screenshots, messages and videos of him at the scene, the group confronted EDP.

Advertisement

On April 18, Predator Poachers uploaded several screenshots and videos to their Instagram page, exposing EDP’s messages to a girl he believed to be 13 — but it was actually them in disguise.

Read More: Jeffree Star accused of groping underage boy at concert

After posting photos of EDP, as well as vulgar screenshots of the messages exchanged between himself and who he believed to be a young girl, Predator Poachers shared a video questioning EDP.

“You did double text here, correct? Knowing she was 13?” they ask him, to which he simply says “Correct.”

Then, to be plain as day, they ask “So you initiated a conversation with a 13-year-old knowing she was 13,” to which he confirms they are once again “correct.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Predator Poachers (@predatorpoachersv6)

Previous accusations against EDP

This isn’t the first time EDP has found himself in similar situations. Back in October 2020, he was catfished by someone pretending to be a 17-year-old girl and sent them explicit messages, as well as threatening them if he found the messages online.

In July 2020, just a few months prior, he addressed accusations that had come out against him regarding inappropriate conversations with an underage girl. He says in the video that he’s “not a pedophile” and the thought of it gives him “the heebie jeebies.”

Of course, the repetitive nature of these accusations, and the fact that he admits on video with Predator Poachers that he had exchanged these messages with someone believed to be a minor, spells disaster for EDP.

Advertisement

Should these reports be accurate, we expect legal action heading EDP’s way in the future.