Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo Alvarez for a boxing World Championship

Jake Paul says his quest to become the “most disruptive boxer in history” may lead to a fight against the reigning super middleweight world champion, Canelo Alvarez, down the line.

YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has taken the fighting world by storm, earning victories against NBA player Nate Robinson and former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Now, with the problem child taking on former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28, Paul believes this could be the start to something much bigger.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul was asked about where he sees himself in five years, and insisted that he wants to continue to become the “most disruptive boxer in the history of the sport” by taking things on a fight-by-fight basis.

Advertisement

According to Paul, he wants to “continue to build these fights and make them even bigger and even bigger” by taking on more serious opponents.

So far, Jake is making good on his goal, with the younger Paul brother going from fighting non-combat sport athletes to former title holders.

“Look, if you [told] me I was going to be where I’m at three years ago, I wouldn’t believe you. So, I don’t want to cap myself with possibilities. I’m open-minded,” he added. “I think anything is possible. I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez for the WBC or WBO championship belt.”

Advertisement

While a bout against Alvarez may seem like a pipe dream at the moment, Paul says it all comes down to how serious he takes the sport – and he’s taking it very seriously.

“The sky’s the limit in just about how serious I take it!” he beamed. “And I do take it seriously. More seriously than 99.9% of these ‘professional boxers’ that are out there.”

During the interview, Paul also said he was trying to get UFC legend Anderson Silva added to his undercard against Woodley in a match against Roy Jones JR, and may even face off against the winner at a future event.

Advertisement

There’s no telling what the future holds, but it’s clear that Jake Paul has his sights set on taking things to the next level. We’ll see what happens when he faces off against Woodley in a fight that Jake says will make or break his career.