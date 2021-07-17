Dustin Poirier selling Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain after beating Conor McGregor

After Jake Paul gave his custom ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain to Dustin Poirier following his fight win over Conor McGregor, he’s now revealed he will be auctioning the item off for charity.

At UFC 264, renowned fighter Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier via TKO after he broke his ankle when falling.

YouTuber Jake Paul has had his sights set on fighting McGregor for a while now, and after the fighter experienced a crushing defeat, Jake wasted no time in making fun of him on social media.

Before the fight, Jake had commissioned a $100k chain to be made that would resemble the moment McGregor was on the floor after being defeated by Poirier the first time.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

After their rematch, Jake lowered his initial fight offer to $23 dollars, and ended up sending the ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain over to Poirier. He even asked: “You want the ankle snapped off, or do you wanna do it?” in reference to the gruesome injury.

gotchu you want the ankle snapped off or do you wanna do it? https://t.co/dP9nsfd56g — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

On July 16, Dustin revealed via Twitter that he’d received the chain, posting a picture of him holding the gift up to the camera.

But it’s clear that he doesn’t have plans to hold on to it for long, as he’s revealed that he’ll be auctioning off the chain for the non-profit organization ‘The Good Fight’ (TGF) which he started with his wife Jolie.

The money raised by TGF helps underserved communities in Louisiana with things like food insecurity, healthcare, and environmental disaster relief.

Don’t forget to snap the ankle😉☺️ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 16, 2021

Jake himself is also clearly on board with the item being auctioned off for a good cause, as in his letter he sent along with the chain he wrote: “I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil!”

The chain has certainly caused a stir on social media, and now many are even more interested in seeing what would actually happen if Paul and McGregor stepped into the ring together.