Jake Paul sends Conor McGregor hilarious new fight offer after UFC 264

Jake Paul added insult to injury after Conor McGregor’s gruesome UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg by offering the former double champion a hilarious new fight offer.

Conor McGregor’s rematch against Dustin Poirier was supposed to bring a definitive end to the trilogy.

But it ended in chaos after the former double champion fell awkwardly on his leg and broke towards the end of the first round, which led to him losing the fight via TKO.

Poirier dominated the fight up until that point, however that didn’t stop McGregor from demanding a rematch.

Jake Paul sensed his frustration and saw it as the perfect opportunity to seize the moment and add salt to his wounds.

“SLEEPY MCGREGOR!” he wrote, referring to his custom $100,000 Conor McGregor chain specifically designed to insult him.

He followed it up with another post, saying, “My new offer for Conor McGregor is 23 dollars,” which is a far cry from the initial $50 million offer he pitched in December.

SLEEPY MCGREGOR !! — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Jake’s comments and hilarious fight offer are the latest in a long line he’s made to try and get McGregor’s attention. Initially, it didn’t seem to work.

However, he actually managed to draw a reaction recently, and he’s doubled down ever since to increase his chances of making a fight happen.

But if it does eventuate, it won’t be for a while since McGregor has a long road to recovery ahead of him, followed by a potential rematch against Poirier and maybe even Nate Diaz.