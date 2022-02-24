Kanye West brags about getting Pete Davidson to deactivate Instagram account

Rapper Kanye West boasted about Pete Davidson deleting his Instagram account after the comedian briefly returned to the platform for the first time in four years, which led to Kanye fans flooding his comments.

Kanye West has been publicly feuding with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson since he began publicly dating Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper’s dislike of The King of Staten Island star even bled over into his music on his new song Eazy, where he rhymed, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Now, Kanye is continuing his battle against the SNL star.

Kanye “runs” Pete Davidson off Instagram

The 44-year-old rapper posted to Instagram on February 24, claiming he “ran” Davidson off Instagram.

Davidson had reactivated his Instagram for the first time since 2018, only to deactivate quickly after his very first post.

Pete’s comments were flooded with Kanye West fans telling the comedian to “find God,” and called him “Skete,” the nickname Kanye had given him amid the drama.

“Ran Skete off the gram, tell your mother I changed your name for life,” Ye wrote alongside a screenshot of Pete’s account.

Kanye even included a screenshot of the comments that flooded Pete’s page, which has since been taken down.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul even chimed in on the drama, threatening to “slap” Pete the next time he sees him, and said “Kanye & I on his a** now.”

Despite Kanye’s continued posts about Pete, the comedian has still yet to comment on Kanye publicly.