 Kanye West brags about getting Pete Davidson to deactivate Instagram account - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Kanye West brags about getting Pete Davidson to deactivate Instagram account

Published: 24/Feb/2022 19:56

by Lawrence Scotti
pete davidson kanye west
Pete Davidson/Kanye West

Share

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West boasted about Pete Davidson deleting his Instagram account after the comedian briefly returned to the platform for the first time in four years, which led to Kanye fans flooding his comments.

Kanye West has been publicly feuding with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson since he began publicly dating Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper’s dislike of The King of Staten Island star even bled over into his music on his new song Eazy, where he rhymed, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Now, Kanye is continuing his battle against the SNL star.

Advertisement

Kanye west
Kanye West
Kanye West’s most recent album, Donda, dropped on August 29, 2021.

Kanye “runs” Pete Davidson off Instagram

The 44-year-old rapper posted to Instagram on February 24, claiming he “ran” Davidson off Instagram.

Davidson had reactivated his Instagram for the first time since 2018, only to deactivate quickly after his very first post.

Pete’s comments were flooded with Kanye West fans telling the comedian to “find God,” and called him  “Skete,” the nickname Kanye had given him amid the drama.

“Ran Skete off the gram, tell your mother I changed your name for life,” Ye wrote alongside a screenshot of Pete’s account.

kanye west
Instagram: kanyewest
Kanye was thrilled to see Pete Davidson had deactivated his account.

Kanye even included a screenshot of the comments that flooded Pete’s page, which has since been taken down.

Advertisement

 

kanye instagram
Instagram: kanyewest
Kanye’s fans telling Pete Davidson to “find god.”

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul even chimed in on the drama, threatening to “slap” Pete the next time he sees him, and said “Kanye & I on his a** now.”

Despite Kanye’s continued posts about Pete, the comedian has still yet to comment on Kanye publicly.

Advertisement
Advertisement