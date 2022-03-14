Logan Paul responds to viral homemade Prime drink commercial

Logan Paul has reacted to a viral homemade commercial by YouTuber Kyle Nutt for Logan and KSI’s wildly popular Prime Hydration sports drink.

Although Logan Paul and KSI were once boxing rivals, the pair surprised fans in January when they revealed they had partnered together to release their very own sports drink, Prime.

The drink has already seen huge success both in US stores and online, and is set for an eventual UK launch as well, which fans are highly anticipating.

Content creator Kyle Nutt, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, decided that he would create his very own homemade commercial for the drink, and the results were certainly impressive.

He gave himself only 48 hours to complete the task, and challenged himself to only shoot the commercial at home. He used a fish tank full of water and a selection of fruit to capture some cool raw footage, and even attached an orange to the end of a drill to get some different shots.

The final result looked amazing, and it even impressed Logan himself.

On his Instagram story, he reposted the behind-the-scenes of Kyle’s video, writing: “This homemade Prime commercial is insane.” He even reposted the final results to his story as well.

Kyle’s commercial has over 100,000 likes on Instagram, and fans of the beverage are flooding the comments with their appreciation, tagging both Logan and KSI to grab their attention.

“Insane results dude! The color pops,” one commenter wrote.

Fans are doing all sorts of crazy things with their Prime drinks, with one YouTuber even sending a bottle to space.

The drink also went viral after a monkey stole Logan’s own bottle out of his bag when he was on a trip in South Africa, with the clip garnering over 100,000 likes on Twitter.