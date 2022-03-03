Jake Paul under fire for announcing “fight” with Vladimir Putin

YouTube boxing star Jake Paul has posted a mock fight poster joking that Russian President Vladimir Putin is his next opponent, sparking some instant backlash on Twitter and Instagram.

The ‘Problem Child’ has previously competed in the boxing ring against former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, locked horns with Ben Askren, and still enjoys an undefeated record in the sport.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia’s military forces, as reported by the BBC, Jake Paul has joked that Putin is next on his hit list by creating a fake fight poster, claiming that tickets will be on sale “next week”.

Paul first commented on the conflict, showing solidarity with Ukraine, on February 24.

He said: “My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and Russia who are both going to suffer greatly from all of this mayhem.”

Jake Paul posts about Vladimir Putin “fight”

With no boxing matches marked on the calendar for 2022 so far, the YouTube boxing star has been linked with multiple opponents, including former UFC champ Conor McGregor.

Many of Jake’s followers might have been surprised to see a new fight poster appear on his social media accounts on March 3, but it obviously was not genuine.

The 25-year-old said: “Big news. Tickets on sale next week. #PaulPutin brought to you by TimJDillion promotions.”

The post came just days after stand-up comic Tim Dillon joked about a fight between the two.

Big news. Tickets on sale next week. #PaulPutin brought to you by @TimJDillon promotions. pic.twitter.com/O45FjVRxd8 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 3, 2022

Logan Paul responds

In the replies, his big brother Logan Paul also played along.

Logan said: “He needs to be putin his place,” and followed up with: “He gonna be russian to the hospital after this.”

he gonna be russian to the hospital after this — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 3, 2022

Twitter & Instagram reactions

After a bruising week of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian people, the poster has divided fans. Some found the funnier side of the meme, though many were left disappointed by the wisecrack.

The post racked up nearly 5,000 likes during the first hour of it being sent out on Twitter, and a further 300,000 likes on Instagram.

How is this even funny — Petr Pavelec – Novichok (Moscow) Times (@afitnessmodel) March 3, 2022

This tweet is not it bro — 𝗞𝗙𝗨𝗔 (@KfuaFN) March 3, 2022

One reply on Instagram, with over 600 likes, said: “Too soon bro.”

Another reads: “Bro fix your comments,” condemning those who laughed along.

“Literally making fun of a World War? So mature” and “clout chasing at its finest” were also among the replies.

With this being an obvious prank, only time will tell who his next real boxing opponent will be.