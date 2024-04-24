Adin Ross’ stream with Kanye West was apparently cancelled because Adin didn’t give $1m to charity

Kick star Adin Ross allegedly refused to pay $1 million to charity on top of a $1 million fee to stream with Kanye West on Kick according to a former Yeezy employee.

Adin Ross has streamed with numerous rappers over the last few months, including 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Yachty to name a few. However, they have not all gone to plan, such as his infamously bizarre Kick stream with Playboi Carti, which ended in disaster after paying $2 million in cash.

Another, which was set to be his biggest of all time, was an allegedly planned co-stream with Kanye West. Despite being in the works, it has been claimed that it fell apart over a payment disagreement.

Article continues after ad

On April 23, influencer and former employee of Kanye, YesJulz, was hosting a live Q&A session for her fans.

When asked about how Ye felt about streaming with the Kick star, she responded: “I was talking to Adin about doing a stream with Ye and we were going to do it. Adin was going to pay a million and then pay another million to charity. But, he ended up not coming through on the second million to charity and he said something kind of slick.”

Article continues after ad

YesJulz was fired from Kanye’s clothing brand Yeezy a few weeks prior in March, in which they claimed she was given the boot for breaching her NDA agreement and was going to be sued for $8 million. She stated she plans to counter-sue and has been sharing further details of her time working with Kanye ever since.

Article continues after ad

Adin has admitted he has tried to interview Kanye for years due to being a big fan, but this instance in particular was likely around the launch of Ye’s Vultures 1 album on February 10, 2024. Two weeks after it was released, the Kick streamer apologized to Kanye over a payment dispute that he stated stopped the rapper from appearing on his stream.

“When I said that I had money for Ye to come on stream from Kick and Stake, I wasn’t saying, ‘Nobody is throwing money these days,’ as far as like, nobody is paying him,” they added.

Article continues after ad

It is unknown whether YesJulz was referring to this particular instance, as no time frame was given, and Adin has not responded to her claims at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Despite Kanye also falling out with Kai Cenat in an ongoing dispute in which he has further called him an “industry plant,” Adin has said that he “would love to have Ye come on stream. The offer still stands.”