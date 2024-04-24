EntertainmentKick

Adin Ross’ stream with Kanye West was apparently cancelled because Adin didn’t give $1m to charity

Josh Taylor
Adin Ross Kanye West.Adin Ross / JulianSoley

Kick star Adin Ross allegedly refused to pay $1 million to charity on top of a $1 million fee to stream with Kanye West on Kick according to a former Yeezy employee.

Adin Ross has streamed with numerous rappers over the last few months, including 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Yachty to name a few. However, they have not all gone to plan, such as his infamously bizarre Kick stream with Playboi Carti, which ended in disaster after paying $2 million in cash.

Another, which was set to be his biggest of all time, was an allegedly planned co-stream with Kanye West. Despite being in the works, it has been claimed that it fell apart over a payment disagreement.

On April 23, influencer and former employee of Kanye, YesJulz, was hosting a live Q&A session for her fans.

When asked about how Ye felt about streaming with the Kick star, she responded: “I was talking to Adin about doing a stream with Ye and we were going to do it. Adin was going to pay a million and then pay another million to charity. But, he ended up not coming through on the second million to charity and he said something kind of slick.”

YesJulz was fired from Kanye’s clothing brand Yeezy a few weeks prior in March, in which they claimed she was given the boot for breaching her NDA agreement and was going to be sued for $8 million. She stated she plans to counter-sue and has been sharing further details of her time working with Kanye ever since.

Adin has admitted he has tried to interview Kanye for years due to being a big fan, but this instance in particular was likely around the launch of Ye’s Vultures 1 album on February 10, 2024. Two weeks after it was released, the Kick streamer apologized to Kanye over a payment dispute that he stated stopped the rapper from appearing on his stream.

“When I said that I had money for Ye to come on stream from Kick and Stake, I wasn’t saying, ‘Nobody is throwing money these days,’ as far as like, nobody is paying him,” they added.

It is unknown whether YesJulz was referring to this particular instance, as no time frame was given, and Adin has not responded to her claims at the time of writing.

Despite Kanye also falling out with Kai Cenat in an ongoing dispute in which he has further called him an “industry plant,” Adin has said that he “would love to have Ye come on stream. The offer still stands.”

Related Topics

adin rossKanye West

About The Author

Josh Taylor

Josh is a Gaming and Trending News writer for Dexerto. He is a Loughborough University graduate that has been obsessed about all things gaming, esports, TV and movies, and anime since an early age, and so covers a variety of content. After running social media accounts for FPS titles over the years he specializes in Call of Duty, Halo, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike. As well as non-FPS titles like Genshin Impact, Pokemon, and anything Nintendo related. You can contact him at: josh.taylor@dexerto.com

keep reading
kai cenat and kanye west
Twitch
Kanye West claims Kai Cenat is an “industry plant” after YZY clothing spat
Michael Gwilliam
Adin Ross Twitch
Twitch
Twitch creators slam Dan Clancy for considering Adin Ross unban
Daniel Appleford
Rick Ross imitates kai cenat
Twitch
Rick Ross channels his inner Kai Cenat in viral rant about Drake’s private plane
Molly Byrne
fake AI adin ross prank
Kick
AI Adin Ross imposter is making fans smash their PS5s & TVs
Ethan Dean

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.