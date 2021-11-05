KSI mocks Jake Paul for challenging ‘deceased’ boxer

YouTube star Jake Paul is calling out a slew of high-profile fighters for a potential future boxing match — but rival influencer KSI noted that one of Jake’s proposed opponents is deceased.

Jake Paul has taken over the celebrity boxing trend, transitioning from full-time influencer to a professional boxer with an undefeated 4-0 record.

After taking out Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren with a first-round knockout, Paul set his sights on former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley, winning the bout by split-decision.

Now, Paul is set to face off against Tommy Fury… but, at one point, he called out Mexican boxers Javier Martinez and Hector Lopez.

“Hector was ‘Tanks’ 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1,” Paul wrote in a pointed tweet on October 24. “Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0.”

Lopez’s career should not be understated; the boxer represented Mexico in the 1984 Olympics and held both the WBC-NABF light welterweight title and the WBO-NABO light welterweight title, boasting an impressive pro record of 41-7-1.

Unfortunately for Paul, Lopez passed away in 2011 — a fact that British YouTuber KSI couldn’t help but point out.

7-0 Fury doesn’t cut it for my 5th fight I’m fighting either Hector Lopez or Javier Martinez next!! Hector was “Tanks” 8th opponent, came in 0-0 and retired 0-1. Hector was an MMAer who was 2-0 Javier was Canelos 10th opponent, entered the fight 0-0 and retired at 0-1#Clowns — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 24, 2021

KSI mocks Jake Paul over Hector Lopez comment

KSI called out Paul during a Reddit reaction video on November 3, where a user noted that Lopez had passed away ten years prior.

“Ah,” KSI exclaimed. “Hector is dead. Okay. Might be quite hard to fight Hector Lopez if he’s in the ground. I guess you could still dig him up and fight him, and to be honest, that does sound like what Jake would do!”

(Topic begins at 2:27)

A different Hector Lopez?

However, it seems that KSI’s remarks were misplaced. In his sarcastic tweet, Paul was actually referencing a different Hector Lopez, who reportedly debuted against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2014 and hasn’t entered the pro ring since.

It looks like Paul was simply yanking everyone’s proverbial chain with his comments, successfully duping KSI in the process… although the misunderstanding certainly made for a humorous moment.