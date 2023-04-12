Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz confirmed as former UFC fighter’s boxing debut

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul is facing off against Nate Diaz this summer, finally quashing their feud in the UFC star’s professional boxing debut.

Jake Paul has just taken the first loss of his star-studded boxing career… but he’s already moving on to bigger and better things.

Just a month after being defeated by British boxer Tommy Fury, Paul has announced his next bout — and it’s a huge one, especially for combat sports fans who have been following his fights over the years.

On April 12, Paul announced that he will be taking on former UFC star Nate Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul confirms boxing match with Nate Diaz

Although Jake has signed on with the Professional Fighter’s League, a prolific MMA organization, it looks like Diaz is stepping into the boxing ring to settle his beef with the ‘Problem Child,’ marking the mixed martial artist’s first professional boxing match.

This bout comes after Paul officially extended a fight offer to Diaz, whose contract with the UFC has ended — and Paul couldn’t help but send a few jabs toward prez Dana White, who he’s publicly decried over UFC fighter pay many times in the past.

“August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in a casket back to Dana,” Paul said in an Instagram post. “Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.”

Fans can tune into Paul vs Diaz on PPV globally on DAZN, a subscription-based streaming service for all things combat sports-related.

This marks the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between the two stars, who have been butting heads for some time. In fact, Diaz has been beefing with both Paul brothers, with Logan Paul most recently accusing the UFC fighter of “ducking” a bout with him.

This latest news follows another huge announcement in the world of influencer-boxing after Tommy Fury seemed to hint at a possible match with One Direction’s Liam Payne.