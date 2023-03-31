Logan Paul says Nate Diaz is “ducking him” after offering fight contract

Logan Paul told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that he thinks Nate Diaz is “ducking him” after sending Diaz a fight contract that Logan thinks would be a no-brainer for him to sign.

Over the last few months, professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz has had his fair share of words with Logan and Jake Paul, with the trio going back and forth on several occasions.

Just recently, Nate Diaz called out Logan Paul after the latter trash-talked Tommy Fury during his recent bout with Jake.

Article continues after ad

According to Logan, however, he sent Nate Diaz a fight contract last year but has yet to hear anything back from the MMA pro.

Logan Paul claims Nate Diaz is “ducking him”

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the journalist asked Logan whether or not he had a fight scheduled for 2023. The YouTuber turned entrepreneur replied that he thought he did, but nothing has been locked in.

“I think this guy might be running from me. I think he’s ducking,” Logan said. “We had the sweetest deal for him. I’m not a quarter million PPV type of fighter, and I’m a 0-1 YouTuber. Seem’s like an easy fight on paper, no?”

Article continues after ad

After being asked who it was, Logan revealed that it was Nate Diaz.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t even care anymore. I thought I had something locked in, and he called to say the fight was off,” he added.

Logan did make it clear that as far as he knows, the fight’s not completely dead as they offered him more money.

Nate has yet to respond to claims that he’s ducking Logan Paul, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.