Jake Paul accepts MMA offer for Nate Diaz fight as they won’t box again

Jake Paul has apparently accepted an offer to fight Nate Diaz inside the PFL cage in an MMA fight but the pair won’t be fighting again in a boxing ring.

When Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury back in February, there were plenty of questions about whether or not he’d carry on in boxing. Especially as he’d also signed an MMA deal with PFL too.

It didn’t long for him to rebound after that, choosing Nate Diaz as his next opponent. The ‘Problem Child’ scored a unanimous decision victory over the former UFC star in August 2023, getting back to winning ways in the boxing ring.

Jake had offered Nate a rematch on his home turf, the MMA cage, but it had to come in the PFL – an organization that Nate has been unwilling to fight for. The Stockton native has stated that he’d rather try and get back into the UFC.

Jake Paul accepts PFL offer to fight Nate Diaz in MMA

Well, the rumors about that second clash aren’t going away, especially now that it’s been confirmed that PFL have put an offer there to the pair of them.

“For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again,” Jake’s MVP brand tweeted on October 23, responding to rumors that Nate would be his opponent in his December return to the boxing ring.

“Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer.”

As noted, the offer for the fight has been out since they initially agreed to box, but it’s interesting to note that a rematch in the boxing ring has been shut down.

Nate has been steadfast in saying that he won’t fight for PFL, but who knows if he’ll change his mind now that there’s a bit more public pressure.