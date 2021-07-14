Jake Paul explains why he doesn’t think Floyd Mayweather fight will happen

Although Jake Paul is currently gearing up for his August 29 bout with Tyron Woodley, his beef with Floyd Mayweather is still fresh in everyone’s minds — but the ‘Problem Child’ isn’t sure that a bout with the 50-0 champ will actually happen.

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul snatched headlines after stealing the spotlight at the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayeather press conference in May.

Once the interviews were over, the youngest Paul brother approached Mayweather to talk some trash — and ended up stealing his hat, resulting in a massive brawl.

The fiasco went viral, prompting speculation that, after taking on Logan, Mayweather would seek out Jake, next… but the champ had a very specific condition, should the two ever touch gloves.

"Got your hat!" Floyd Mayweather & Jake Paul got into a scuffle at the #MayweatherPaul press conference 🤯pic.twitter.com/uFEueh6FWk — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 6, 2021

“Jake Paul talked about me and him fighting in a real fight,” he said in a June interview with Rob Moore. “If it’s a real fight, then I’ll go down to my real fighting weight class, which is 147 pounds or 154 pounds. If Jake Paul can come down to 154 pounds, then we can see his skills.”

It’s because of this statement that Jake Paul isn’t too certain he’ll ever meet Mayweather in the ring, as told during an interview after his press conference with MMA champ Tyron Woodley on July 13.

“I don’t think it’ll happen,” Jake admitted. “He wants me to cut down to 147 lbs, and then he’ll fight me. So, before he fought my brother, we were ‘fake fighters.’ And now, he will only fight Jake Paul if I cut to 147 lbs, which is physically impossible for me to cut that much.”

Unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t look like these two will ever face off — “not if he doesn’t want to fight me at a reasonable weight,” according to Jake.

For now, it looks like this potential bout will remain a “what-if” for boxing fans the world over.

Paul is set to face off with Tyron Woodley on August 29, marking his fourth professional bout in his boxing career.