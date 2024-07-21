Conor McGregor calls out “juiced” Jake Paul and tells Mike Perry “You’re fired”

Conor McGregor called out Jake Paul following his fight with Mike Perry on July 20, 2024, labeling the former the “biggest p*ssbag I have ever seen in my life.”

The bout, which took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, saw Paul secure victory in the sixth round with a knockout.

McGregor took to X/Twitter after the fight to blast Paul. “40-pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh*tting himself in there,” the former lightweight and featherweight UFC champion said.

Article continues after ad

Continuing, the MMA fighter suggested that Paul’s business advisor, Nakisa Bidarian “should take him to Vegas,” adding “Oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. B*tch asses. You could never.”

X/Twitter (@TheNotoriousMMA)

McGregor then took the opportunity to defend Mike Tyson, who Paul had originally been scheduled to fight in July. “Calling out 60-year-old Mike Tyson fresh off an in-flight medical emergency? I swear to God, a fat can of b*tch p*ss.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tyson, 58, pulled out of the fixture in May due to an “ulcer flare-up”.

Paul wasn’t the only subject of McGregor’s scathing remarks. In a follow-up post, the latter chided Mike Perry. “Hey Mike you’re released and you can go and compete in your smelly, dirty boxing championship thing,” he said, signing off with “You’re fired.”

X/Twitter (@TheNotoriousMMA)

Jake Paul’s boxing record now sits at 10-1 after his victory over Perry. Seven of his victories have been by KO.

Article continues after ad

The delayed clash between himself and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled to take place on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium. The match will be streamed on Netflix.

For the full results of Paul and Perry’s face-off, including highlights, round breakdown, and more, check out our summary of the match.