Jake Paul under fire again after being spotted at another party with influencers

Published: 27/Dec/2020 19:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

YouTuber and amateur boxer Jake Paul is facing the wrath of fans after he was spotted attending a party in his home state of Ohio despite the current health crisis. 

Since beating ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in just two rounds in a boxing match last night, things haven’t slowed down for Jake Paul.

As well as becoming embroiled in feuds with Conor McGregor and Dillon Daniels, he’s also gotten on the wrong side of the law, as he was recently sued by a man who accused him of beating him up at his victory afterparty.

It seems that now, Paul is on the wrong side of the law once again as he was caught partying in Ohio despite current Health Order currently in place in the state.

In a series of Instagram stories posted by TikTok star Jon Marianek, Paul, who was born in Cleveland, can be seen in an incredibly packed and crowded room along with former Team 10 crewmate Anthony Trujillo.

Ohio’s current Health Order, which has been in place since November, prohibits socializing or activities in open congregate areas. The Order also states that masks should be worn at all times. None of the partygoers, who seem to be inside a house, appear to be wearing masks.

Fans on Twitter were definitely unimpressed to see Paul once again breaking rules. One Twitter user said: I wish there was a punishment for it. He’s literally spreading a virus, there should be jail time for what he’s doing since he’s just going around freely going to parties and stuff. And doesn’t care this is why we never get better.”

Twitter: DefNoodles
Fans on Twitter were not impressed with Paul’s latest antics.

Another fan called on YouTube to take action, tagging them in their Tweet and saying: “He’ll never learn but if YouTube demonetizes his content then he may learn some kind of lesson.”

A further fan blamed Paul for the continuation of the health crisis, saying: “You know, I was hoping that I would have a graduation this year but looks like that’s not happening because of people like him.”

Paul has not yet responded to this backlash, but based on how much online vitriol he receives on a regular basis, it might just be another day in the office for him.

Valkyrae’s massive Rust stream with 50 streamers: shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, more

Published: 27/Dec/2020 16:15

by Alan Bernal
Valkyrae / Shroud / Pokimane / Facepunch Studios

Pokimane shroud Valkyrae

The massive Rust server with a ton of streamers has been moved by a day after DDoS attacks interrupted the first. The stream will include Valkyrae, shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, BrookeAB, Disguised Toast, Jacksepticeye, and a whole lot more.

Unfortunately, attempt number one of the massive Rust server with streamers was foiled by some technical issues, but the organizers assure everyone that things will be back up and running better than before on December 27.

There are so many streamers involved, we’ve tried to list them all below. And more may join as things progress, or if more space is made on the server.

Expect all the big names to be back, ready to jump in again for attempt two. Here’s everything you need to know about the big Rust streamer server extravaganza.

rust streamers valkyrae
Facepunch Studios
The private Rust server is going to host Valkyrae and 50 other streamers.

How to watch Rust streamer server

Valkyrae is kicking off her Rust stream at 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST / 1 am GMT on December 27. Needless to say, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action in Rust as it unfolds.

Of course, the 100T streamer will be live on YouTube while every other participant is expected to broadcast the game on their respective channels. We’ve embedded Valkyrae’s livestream below, but you can follow along with your favorite streamer on their respective feed.

Who’s playing in Valkyrae’s Rust event?

The playing field isn’t very forgiving for some people, since Valkyrae has an army of streamers ranging in expertise that could help them along in the game.

Although not an exhaustive list, The Game Awards’ 2020 Content Creator of the Year packed as many people participating in the stream in one tweet, with many bringing along thousands of potential viewers on their own.

  • DisguisedToast
  • Pokimane
  • ChocoBars
  • Becca
  • Abe
  • BrookeAB
  • Celine
  • Voyboy
  • Masayoshi
  • Brodin
  • ItzTimmy
  • Bnans
  • Wendy
  • Hafu
  • Shroud
  • Aria Saki
  • 5up
  • Jummy
  • LilyPichu
  • KristopherYee
  • Alexia
  • Sykkuno
  • Ludwig
  • Jodi
  • Jacksepticeye
  • Edison Park
  • KKatamina
  • BoxBox
  • Sydeon
  • MoistCr1tikal
  • Sonii
  • Scarra
  • Seanic
  • Ryan Higa
  • AshOnLoL
  • Yvonne
  • Myth
  • Leslie
  • Michael Reevs
  • Peter Park
  • Plushys
  • TinaKitten
  • Jae Park

What is Rust?

The survival sandbox game by Facepunch Studios spawns players into the wilderness to fend for themselves. At the start of every game, you start with nothing and have to take care of yourself while keeping your character healthy with scrap materials and sporadic loot found across the map.

Eventually, as players start to erect buildings, forts, and strongholds, clans start to form and an arms race determines who will reign supreme in the open-world survival game. With the private lobby filled to the brim with some of the streaming world’s most entertaining faces, it’s bound to have enough highlights for everybody to enjoy.

As the game progresses, expect to see friends forming factions against others to steal loot, sabotage bases, and muddle up the comms. Crossovers with multiple streamers historically provide for some of the wildest content, and it’s sure to deliver in a game as random as Rust.

Don’t miss out on any of the action, as it’s bound to have multiple sagas involving numerous personalities once Valkyrae’s private server goes live soon.