Jake Paul under fire again after being spotted at another party with influencers

YouTuber and amateur boxer Jake Paul is facing the wrath of fans after he was spotted attending a party in his home state of Ohio despite the current health crisis.

Since beating ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in just two rounds in a boxing match last night, things haven’t slowed down for Jake Paul.

As well as becoming embroiled in feuds with Conor McGregor and Dillon Daniels, he’s also gotten on the wrong side of the law, as he was recently sued by a man who accused him of beating him up at his victory afterparty.

It seems that now, Paul is on the wrong side of the law once again as he was caught partying in Ohio despite current Health Order currently in place in the state.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* COVID-denier Jake Paul seen at COVID party in Ohio. Jake has been one of the outspoken leaders of the pro-COVID movement and has worked hard to increase number of infections. Also in the video is Jake’s old Team 10 friend Anthony Trujillo. pic.twitter.com/IjjpKJk0dn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 27, 2020

In a series of Instagram stories posted by TikTok star Jon Marianek, Paul, who was born in Cleveland, can be seen in an incredibly packed and crowded room along with former Team 10 crewmate Anthony Trujillo.

Ohio’s current Health Order, which has been in place since November, prohibits socializing or activities in open congregate areas. The Order also states that masks should be worn at all times. None of the partygoers, who seem to be inside a house, appear to be wearing masks.

Fans on Twitter were definitely unimpressed to see Paul once again breaking rules. One Twitter user said: I wish there was a punishment for it. He’s literally spreading a virus, there should be jail time for what he’s doing since he’s just going around freely going to parties and stuff. And doesn’t care this is why we never get better.”

Another fan called on YouTube to take action, tagging them in their Tweet and saying: “He’ll never learn but if YouTube demonetizes his content then he may learn some kind of lesson.”

A further fan blamed Paul for the continuation of the health crisis, saying: “You know, I was hoping that I would have a graduation this year but looks like that’s not happening because of people like him.”

Paul has not yet responded to this backlash, but based on how much online vitriol he receives on a regular basis, it might just be another day in the office for him.