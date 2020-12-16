Logo
Entertainment

Jake Paul sued by man claiming he was beaten up at boxing afterparty

Published: 16/Dec/2020 23:38

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul sued afterparty violence
YouTube: Jake Paul / DAZN

Share

Jake Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul is facing a lawsuit from a disgruntled party-goer, who claims that the influencer’s crew roughed him up during the afterparty of his victory over Nate Robinson.

On November 28, Jake Paul scored a second round KO over former NBA star Nate Robinson, marking the second victory of his professional boxing career.

To celebrate, the YouTuber threw a massive afterparty in spite of current nationwide health restrictions; but it seems this packed event had even more violence in store for one of its attendees.

According to one Gabriel Dos Santos, a few members of Jake Paul’s posse violently attacked him, leaving him bruised and bloodied, as evidenced by a few key photos taken after the incident went down.

Santos says that the attackers punched and kicked him in the body, legs and face repeatedly, leaving him “bruised and battered.”

The beatdown allegedly occurred as Paul was kicking people out of his celebratory gathering. Documents obtained by TMZ state that Dos Santos suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured cheek, bruises to his forehead and eyes, and even cuts to his face as a result of the assault.

While Jake himself has not been accused of taking part in the violence, Dos Santos claims that he should take responsibility for having hired the people who attacked him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

A video taken shortly after the incident shows a bloody and beleaguered Dos Santos walking alongside a buddy, who tells the camera that “Jake Paul’s crew just jumped my friend.”

“They literally just kicked you in the f**king face,” the cameraman comments. “…dude, holy f**k. Are you okay?” To which Dos Santos replies with a weary “No.”

Thus far, Jake hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations, but this is far from the first lawsuit he’s dealt with during his career as a YouTube superstar.

The influencer has been hit with a number of lawsuits in the past, including a bystander claiming that one of his pranks gave him hearing damage, as well as a Colorado property owner who complained he had destroyed a $10 million dollar mansion during his 2018 birthday getaway.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait to see if the youngest Paul brother has anything to say about Dos Santos’s story.

Entertainment

Forsen is finally being unbanned on Twitch soon

Published: 16/Dec/2020 23:36

by Michael Gwilliam
Forsen banned on Twitch
Instagram/nanisday

Share

Forsen

After nearly a month of speculation for being banned on Twitch ‘indefinitely,’ Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has revealed when he will return to the streaming platform.

Forsen was first banned back on November 26, after he accidentally showed a highly inappropriate gif of a horse and a woman that went against Twitch’s TOS.

According to the streamer, the ban was indefinite, which meant the duration of his ban was undetermined.

Under most situations, accidentally showing such a gif would normally result in a short suspension, but due to Fors’ past misconduct, Twitch seemed to decide that he would be banned for far longer.

Now, on December 16, the streamer has revealed when he will be returning to Twitch, finally ending the mystery that surrounded the ban.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes and general well wishes in DMs and sh*t,” he stated in a post on Twitter. “It seems I will be unbanned slightly after Christmas. Enjoy your holidays and sh*t!”

Unfortunately, Forsen didn’t state when after Christmas he would be unbanned, and it’s unclear if he knows, either. Christmas this year falls on a Friday, so it’s possible that he could be back to streaming as early as Saturday, December 26.

Amusingly, on the same day that Forsen revealed he would be unbanned, a Twitch townhall took place where the site’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she added.

A clip of the quote soon went viral on Reddit with the caption “Someone tell Sebastian?” as the remark seemed to exonerate Forsen’s actions.

It’s unclear if the comment going viral impacted Twitch’s decision or not, but hopefully it’s a sign that the platform will be more lenient with streamers who accidentally show content in violation of its guidelines.

Additionally, Forsen’s ban seemed to be a rallying cry for other streamers, who rushed to defend the Swede during their own broadcasts.

“I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal. You show that for like a second, right? Cause it’s an accident,” popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold said after learning that the incident affected Forsen’s whole Twitch career.

KaceyTron was a bit more bombastic in her criticism of Twitch, claiming that the site “makes some of the stupidest f***ing decisions ever.”

“I do not trust these motherf***ers with my livelihood. They never, ever make a good call, ever,” she added.

At least now we know that Forsen will be returning to Twitch, but other ban mysteries, such as what happened with Dr Disrespect, remain unsolved.