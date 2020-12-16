Jake Paul sued by man claiming he was beaten up at boxing afterparty

YouTube star Jake Paul is facing a lawsuit from a disgruntled party-goer, who claims that the influencer’s crew roughed him up during the afterparty of his victory over Nate Robinson.

On November 28, Jake Paul scored a second round KO over former NBA star Nate Robinson, marking the second victory of his professional boxing career.

To celebrate, the YouTuber threw a massive afterparty in spite of current nationwide health restrictions; but it seems this packed event had even more violence in store for one of its attendees.

According to one Gabriel Dos Santos, a few members of Jake Paul’s posse violently attacked him, leaving him bruised and bloodied, as evidenced by a few key photos taken after the incident went down.

COVID PARTY ALERT: COVID-denier Jake Paul throws massive party to celebrate winning fight against Nate Robinson. Jake’s parents, Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau and others present. This on same day California and LA start new mandatory lockdown prohibiting gatherings of all types. pic.twitter.com/esrD4TqniE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 29, 2020

Santos says that the attackers punched and kicked him in the body, legs and face repeatedly, leaving him “bruised and battered.”

The beatdown allegedly occurred as Paul was kicking people out of his celebratory gathering. Documents obtained by TMZ state that Dos Santos suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured cheek, bruises to his forehead and eyes, and even cuts to his face as a result of the assault.

While Jake himself has not been accused of taking part in the violence, Dos Santos claims that he should take responsibility for having hired the people who attacked him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

A video taken shortly after the incident shows a bloody and beleaguered Dos Santos walking alongside a buddy, who tells the camera that “Jake Paul’s crew just jumped my friend.”

“They literally just kicked you in the f**king face,” the cameraman comments. “…dude, holy f**k. Are you okay?” To which Dos Santos replies with a weary “No.”

Read More: Jake Paul taunts Dillon Danis with water balloon ambush

Thus far, Jake hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations, but this is far from the first lawsuit he’s dealt with during his career as a YouTube superstar.

The influencer has been hit with a number of lawsuits in the past, including a bystander claiming that one of his pranks gave him hearing damage, as well as a Colorado property owner who complained he had destroyed a $10 million dollar mansion during his 2018 birthday getaway.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait to see if the youngest Paul brother has anything to say about Dos Santos’s story.