Logo
Entertainment

TikTok star Larray asks fans to “let me live” after they claim he changed

Published: 27/Dec/2020 15:50

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: larray

Share

Larray TikTok

22-year-old TikTok and YouTube star Larray has clapped back at fans on the app accusing him of “changing” and being “no longer himself”, explaining that he is in a much better place now than he used to be.

2020 has been a very successful year for social media personality Larray. Since joining content collective the Hype House in the early months of this year, his popularity has skyrocketed.

He now has 2o.9 million followers on TikTok and his latest single, entitled ‘Cancelled’, went viral on the very platform that made him famous. Larray even scooped up three awards during TikTokRoom’s first annual awards ceremony last month, as he won Best YouTuber, Funniest TikToker, and Best Diss Track.

Yet, despite the enormous success he has enjoyed this year, it seems like Larray’s fans are having mixed reactions to his new-found success. In a series of comments posted on TikTok, Larray explained that he was getting tired of being “broken down” in TikToks by fans analyzing how he has apparently “changed”.

“I’m so sorry for growing up,” Larray continued. “Personally, I don’t think I’ve changed.”

He goes on to point out that his sense of humor remains the same, and that “the only thing that has changed in my life is that I am no longer locked in my room depressed and I have made friends.”

Since joining the Hype House, Larray has stricken up especially close friendships with YouTuber James Charles and fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. So, he goes on to argue that “the only thing that’s changed is the people I’m friends with. That’s what you guys dislike.”

Asserting that he’s “still the same person [he] was when [he] started this,” Larray finished by appealing to his fans. “Let me live my life and make videos,” he said. “All I want to do is make people happy.”

Larray claimed on TikTok that he used to be depressed and have no friends. He says he is happier now than he was before.

Fans and fellow influencers have since rallied around Larray after he made his feelings public.

TikTok star Undos said in an Instagram comment that he “loves [Larray] so much” and is “happy for all his success”, while one Instagram user said that “people on the internet love to control everything.” The user’s comment got over 2,000 likes.

Hopefully, online trolling will become a thing of the past in 2021.

Entertainment

xQc explains himself after leaking “cheats” folder on his PC

Published: 27/Dec/2020 15:38

by Georgina Smith
xQc in a YouTube video
YouTube: xQcOW

Share

Twitch xQc

Popular streamer xQc ended up having to explain why he had a folder labeled “cheats” on his PC after he accidentally revealed his folder menu screen live on stream. The reason behind it was a lot more innocent than some fans had hoped.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, with a follower count of over 4.4 million. Thanks to the sheer amount of streaming he does, it’s no wonder that on a daily basis something dramatic or hilarious ends up happening while live.

This time, people thought Felix had really messed up when he accidentally revealed his computer screen mid-stream.

Lengyel made matters worse by appearing to panic as the screen showed, probably just worried that something private might have shown accidentally.

xQc explained that he has a push to mute, and when he clicked it, it ended up pulling up a screen full of files. The names of the folders included ‘Battery,’ “Bit and Sub Badge Files,’ along with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Fall Guys.

It didn’t take long for one folder to catch viewers’ attention though: one labeled ‘Cheats.’ Almost as soon as the page opened it was closed, but chat managed to catch on to the suspiciously named folder and flooded xQc with comments about it.

Felix then went on to explain why exactly the folder is named that, and it was a lot less incriminating than it initially looked.

“It’s Minecraft mod packs. I have a ‘cheat’ folder, that’s just how it works.” After a moment of thinking he said “ah it’s actually not even Minecraft. It’s Pokemon. I’m dumb, it’s actually Pokemon.”

“Whenever you download a game like Pokemon and you have a randomizer, and your randomizer, there’s something called ‘cheats,’ and those cheats are like to make the game different,” he continued.

“If you’re doing a certain run, you have to use a cheats folder. It’s called cheats because you’re cheating the game, you’re cheating it. Either to make it harder, or easier.”

That didn’t stop the chat making jokes about the accidental reveal, but at least Felix’s explanation illuminated the real reason he has a folder labeled cheats on his computer.

Using any kind of cheats or hacks in games is actually against Twitch’s community guidelines (not to mention likely to get you banned from the game as well). So, of course, xQc will stay well away from anything untoward when gaming. But, mods are allowed on Twitch, provided it doesn’t “give the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game.”