TikTok star Larray asks fans to “let me live” after they claim he changed

22-year-old TikTok and YouTube star Larray has clapped back at fans on the app accusing him of “changing” and being “no longer himself”, explaining that he is in a much better place now than he used to be.

2020 has been a very successful year for social media personality Larray. Since joining content collective the Hype House in the early months of this year, his popularity has skyrocketed.

He now has 2o.9 million followers on TikTok and his latest single, entitled ‘Cancelled’, went viral on the very platform that made him famous. Larray even scooped up three awards during TikTokRoom’s first annual awards ceremony last month, as he won Best YouTuber, Funniest TikToker, and Best Diss Track.

Yet, despite the enormous success he has enjoyed this year, it seems like Larray’s fans are having mixed reactions to his new-found success. In a series of comments posted on TikTok, Larray explained that he was getting tired of being “broken down” in TikToks by fans analyzing how he has apparently “changed”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

“I’m so sorry for growing up,” Larray continued. “Personally, I don’t think I’ve changed.”

He goes on to point out that his sense of humor remains the same, and that “the only thing that has changed in my life is that I am no longer locked in my room depressed and I have made friends.”

Since joining the Hype House, Larray has stricken up especially close friendships with YouTuber James Charles and fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. So, he goes on to argue that “the only thing that’s changed is the people I’m friends with. That’s what you guys dislike.”

Read More: Hype House reveals their new mansion

Asserting that he’s “still the same person [he] was when [he] started this,” Larray finished by appealing to his fans. “Let me live my life and make videos,” he said. “All I want to do is make people happy.”

Fans and fellow influencers have since rallied around Larray after he made his feelings public.

TikTok star Undos said in an Instagram comment that he “loves [Larray] so much” and is “happy for all his success”, while one Instagram user said that “people on the internet love to control everything.” The user’s comment got over 2,000 likes.

Hopefully, online trolling will become a thing of the past in 2021.