Who is CodeMiko? The VTuber going viral on Twitch

Published: 27/Dec/2020 12:55

by Georgina Smith
CodeMiko on a livestream
Twitch: CodeMiko

Recently virtual streamers have been rising in popularity on Twitch, and one of them is CodeMiko, who in late 2020 has found herself steadily rising in popularity. But who (or what) exactly is CodeMiko?

The VTuber community is a steadily growing one on Twitch, with creators like Pokimane even joining in on the fun with her own animated 3D model while streaming.

But an animated streamer who is quickly gaining traction on the platform, currently with just over 200,000 followers, is CodeMiko.

Behind the colorful model of CodeMiko, is the creator known on stream as ‘the Technician,’ who often comes on at the end of Miko’s streams to talk with the community just as a streamer normally would.

CodeMiko's creator the Technician on stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
The creator behind CodeMiko goes by the nickname of the Technician.

The Technician uses an Xsense suit and Unreal Engine to power Miko, and in her Twitch about section even reveals that “the devving/engineering is all done by me and Miko was 100% modeled by me + rigged.”

The streamer went viral on Twitter back in November after revealing a side by side clip of the mocapping process, leaving people in awe of her tech setup and how well her movement translated over to the 3D model.

Describing how her stream operates, the Technician explains that “this is a quasi interactive, RPG, livestream where it’s kind of like an arcade and a game and a stream and an RPG at the same time. It’s crazy, just know that.”

Viewers are actually able to interact with Miko’s model and alter aspects of her appearance, along with being able to tamper with her stream using Twitch’s currency Bits, with things like explosions, muting & and unmuting, and more.

CodeMiko has collaborated with some huge creators on Twitch, in part contributing to the VTubers rise in popularity, with streamers such as Pokimane, Hasan, and moistcr1tikal appearing on stream with the 3D model.

VTuber CodeMiko interviews pokimane
YouTube: codemiko club
CodeMiko interviewed hugely popular creator Pokimane on stream.

While Miko already appears super elaborate, the creator explains that this version of Miko is actually a prototype, and that Miko 3.0 is premiering on January 1, 2021.

The date has certainly got viewers anticipating how Miko will have been improved, and with Miko’s popularity on the uphill climb, it looks like exciting things are in store for viewers.

Twitch unbans Forsen after indefinite suspension for innappropriate GIF

Published: 26/Dec/2020 17:58 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 18:06

by Calum Patterson
forsen at event interview
Viagame / Twitch

Popular streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has been unbanned from Twitch. He was handed an “indefinite” suspension in November for showing a GIF of a horse, sent by a viewer, which the platform deemed inappropriate.

As it was not Forsen’s first suspension, but his third, Twitch’s policy on repeat violations led them to dealing him an indefinite ban, rather than a set time, as is more common.

However, there was backlash against Twitch for a number of reasons; fans felt they had not taken context into consideration (Forsen was unaware of the content before showing it, and quickly removed it from view when he realized), and argued it was a harsher punishment than other similar or even worse violations by other streamers.

Many brought up the infamous moment when Pokimane accidentally showing inappropriate content also sent by a viewer, and was not given a suspension at all, but rather only a warning.

Forsen at Blizzard event for Hearthstone
Blizzard
Forsen is one of the most popular variety streamers on Twitch.

Regardless, the ban on Forsen’s account has now been lifted after exactly a month from when it was meted out. It’s unknown whether this was always the intended length of the ban, or if the platform reduced it after consideration. Twitch never comments on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

Forsen was notified that he would be unbanned just after Christmas earlier in December, and indeed, his account was reinstated on Boxing Day.

Although Forsen will be happy to have his account back, along with it’s 1.4 million followers, a one month forced break for someone of his popularity is still a serious financial hit.

Having said that, notable streamers who have ‘comeback’ streams after a suspension usually enjoy a spike in viewers, thanks to the hype and/or drama surrounding their return.

He’ll also have a catalog of games to catch up on – his viewers will perhaps be in for some Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay.

Twitch is making sweeping changes to some of their community guidelines in January 2021, mainly around their hate and harassment policies. Some of these changes have turned heads too though – check out some of the biggest ones here.