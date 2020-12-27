Who is CodeMiko? The VTuber going viral on Twitch

Recently virtual streamers have been rising in popularity on Twitch, and one of them is CodeMiko, who in late 2020 has found herself steadily rising in popularity. But who (or what) exactly is CodeMiko?

The VTuber community is a steadily growing one on Twitch, with creators like Pokimane even joining in on the fun with her own animated 3D model while streaming.

But an animated streamer who is quickly gaining traction on the platform, currently with just over 200,000 followers, is CodeMiko.

Behind the colorful model of CodeMiko, is the creator known on stream as ‘the Technician,’ who often comes on at the end of Miko’s streams to talk with the community just as a streamer normally would.

The Technician uses an Xsense suit and Unreal Engine to power Miko, and in her Twitch about section even reveals that “the devving/engineering is all done by me and Miko was 100% modeled by me + rigged.”

The streamer went viral on Twitter back in November after revealing a side by side clip of the mocapping process, leaving people in awe of her tech setup and how well her movement translated over to the 3D model.

WANNA SEE SOME TECH?!! This is Miko being mocapped live by technician with facial tracking! pic.twitter.com/a3A5gLWANv — Miko (@thecodemiko) November 29, 2020

Describing how her stream operates, the Technician explains that “this is a quasi interactive, RPG, livestream where it’s kind of like an arcade and a game and a stream and an RPG at the same time. It’s crazy, just know that.”

Viewers are actually able to interact with Miko’s model and alter aspects of her appearance, along with being able to tamper with her stream using Twitch’s currency Bits, with things like explosions, muting & and unmuting, and more.

CodeMiko has collaborated with some huge creators on Twitch, in part contributing to the VTubers rise in popularity, with streamers such as Pokimane, Hasan, and moistcr1tikal appearing on stream with the 3D model.

While Miko already appears super elaborate, the creator explains that this version of Miko is actually a prototype, and that Miko 3.0 is premiering on January 1, 2021.

The date has certainly got viewers anticipating how Miko will have been improved, and with Miko’s popularity on the uphill climb, it looks like exciting things are in store for viewers.