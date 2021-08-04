Tommy Fury says he’s “coming for” Jake Paul as feud heats up for boxing fight

A feud is escalating between Love Island runner-up Tommy Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul in the run-up to a fight between Fury and Anthony Taylor. Both Fury and Paul have made digs at each other on social media.

The fight will happen on August 29 on Jake Paul’s undercard. Tommy, who is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, will be making his US debut.

The news was announced by Jake Paul in a video posted to his Instagram where he sought to provoke Fury before the match.

Paul suggested that Molly-Mae Hague, Fury’s girlfriend, had DM-ed him. Taylor who later appears in the video also says he’s coming to “knock [Fury] out”. Taylor and Paul also mocked Fury’s name, calling him “Fairy.”

Fury then responded on his Instagram “with just a little message for [his] two favorite boys” and says Taylor “won’t look so pretty after the 29th as I’m going to smash the whole front of your face clean in.”

He said that’s a “promise” and proceeds to call Taylor an “Oompa Loompa” and says he’s then coming for Paul because “both of [them] couldn’t beat [Fury] on the same night together.”

Fury said he thought Paul and Taylor’s digs were “cheap” and wanted them “to say it to my face.”

Things then escalated further during an interview with Fury where he said he’s going “to take no sh*t off him down there.” He said he’ll wear a cap on purpose to encourage Paul to try and steal it so that he can punch Paul “the hardest he’s ever hit anyone in my life.”

Fury also referenced Paul’s beef with Floyd Mayweather and a fight that appeared to result in Paul crying.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Fury has said he doesn’t see Paul “as a real boxer.” Paul has yet to respond to Fury’s comments though we can sure expect things to heat up as the fight approaches.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Fury grew up in Manchester, England, and is the half-brother of Tyson Fury who is a two-time heavyweight world champion. Fury made his professional debut in 2018 where he was victorious against Jevgenijs Andrejevs.

Fury also competed on the fifth season of the dating show Love Island where he finished as runner-up against current girlfriend, Molly-May Hague.

Fury has won all six of his boxing fights so far.