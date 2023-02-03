Jake Paul says Tommy Fury might cancel fight for a third time

Jake Paul has said that Tommy Fury might cancel their scheduled fight for the third time, explaining that Fury can’t make their first press conference.

When it comes to influencer boxing, one of the most sought-after fights involves Jake Paul going up against Tommy Fury.

The two were originally set to enter the ring together on December 18, 2021, before Tommy Fury dropped out due to a “medical condition.” Just months later, Fury dropped out of an attempted rematch due to not being able to enter the US.

The two are scheduled for their third attempt at a fight on February 26, but according to Jake Paul, the bout may be in jeopardy.

Jake Paul says Tommy Fury fight in jeopardy

In a tweet posted on February 3, 2023, Jake Paul revealed the latest news around the fight.

“Tommy Fury is scared. Told my team he can’t make the kick-off press conference next week in Saudi Arabia because he needs more time to train,” he said. “Thought you said you wouldn’t even have to train to fight me? You and your papa scared.”

Jake ended the tweet with a hashtag mentioning Mike Perry, the former UFC fighter that he revealed earlier this week is on standby to replace Fury.

Tommy Fury hasn’t responded to Jake’s comments at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article if he does.

Fury has admitted that he’s only doing the fight because of money, but Jake Paul’s tweet sounds like he’s going to miss out on it entirely.