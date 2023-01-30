Jake Paul reveals back-up fighter as he “doubts” Tommy Fury actually fights

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s got a former UFC fighter on standby if Tommy Fury pulls out of their fight once again, as the YouTuber has some “doubts” about it actually happening.

Over the last year and a bit, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have agreed to fight twice, but issues on the Fury’s end have meant that the longtime rivals have not yet met in the ring.

The pair have signed to finally fight on February 26 in Saudi Arabia, and they’ve even had a face-off in the United Kingdom. Though, unsurprisingly, they had to be separated after things got pretty heated.

While there aren’t any obvious issues that might scupper the fight happening this time around, Jake has got a backup plan in case Fury can’t make it to the fight night as he does have some doubts.

Jake Paul has “doubts” Tommy Fury makes February 26 fight

As noted, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was in London for the first pre-fight press conference, but he appeared alone without Fury. There, he noted he’ll fight ex-UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry if Tommy pulls out.

“Yeah, look a part of me definitely still doubts,” Jake said when asked about his optimism about the fight actually happening this time.

“It’s scary and it’s annoying, and him not showing up to the face-to-face we were supposed to do, it sucks. The kid’s not necessarily reliable but the money’s good, for him, so he would be just so dumb.”

Perry is one of the fighters that revealed he’d received a fight contract from Jake prior to him announcing his fight against Fury. So, there has been some long-term interest there.

He has been involved in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships following his exit from the UFC and even fought in a real boxing fight on the Triller Triad Combat event in 2021. He’s undefeated in those three contests.

Though, fans will be hoping Jake doesn’t have to call on his back-up plan and the longtime rivals can actually settle their beef.