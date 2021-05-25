Jake Paul says he could fight UFC’s Kamaru Usman: 'conversations are happening' - Dexerto

The possibility of Jake Paul actually duking it out with UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman took an unexpected turn when the YouTuber revealed the mixed martial artist’s manager is trying to make it happen.

Jake Paul and brother Logan have taken over the boxing scene, duking it out with other internet darlings and even some former athletes such as Ben Askren and Nate Robinson – both of which suffered losses at Jake’s hands.

Now, with Logan set to battle the greatest boxer of all time in Floyd Mayweather, all eyes are on Jake’s next opponent and while a bout with Kamaru Usman seemed in doubt, it may be more likely than once thought.

In an appearance on Chael Sonnen’s Beyond the Fight, Jake was asked about potentially having the opportunity to fight Usman despite UFC President Dan White being against working with Jake Paul.

“Let’s say Jake, say you get a phone call, you get to box Kamaru and Dana is going to put the whole thing on,” Sonnen hypothesized. “Are you open to the idea?”

“One-hundred percent,” Paul replied immediately and said he wouldn’t have any issue taking a boxing match against one of the greatest fighters who has ever lived.

Plus, Jake ended up teasing that something big is in the works and that a fight with Usman could very well be in the cards.

“Look, there are conversations happening. I believe Kamaru’s manager is already in talks with Dana,” Paul said with a sly grin on his face. “And I think that’s all I can say.”

While Jake didn’t talk more about the potential fight and getting it sorted, it is interesting to see that Kamaru Usman’s manager seems down to get the fight going. That said, having Dana White actually approve of the bout is another thing entirely.

With Usman such a big part of the UFC right now, it’s unlikely that Dana is easily convinced, but hopefully we could end up actually seeing a head-to-head between the YouTube sensation and Welterweight Champion in the not-so-distant future.