Mike Tyson wants Jake Paul to fight Kamaru Usman: "How could he turn it down?" - Dexerto

Mike Tyson told former UFC Flyweight Champion and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo that he “wants to see” Jake Paul take on Kamaru Usman in the boxing ring. Kamaru’s manager also taunted Jake to “come and get it.”

Mike Tyson is a massive fan of YouTube boxing. He believes it’s the “biggest help” the sport has had in years.

It’s no surprise, then, that he also thinks Jake Paul is good for boxing and has nothing but kind words to say about him and his brother, Logan Paul.

But while Jake’s haters would love to see him take on someone as formidable as UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, Mike told Henry Cejudo that he “wants to see it” because not only would it be entertaining, but it would also be extremely profitable for both fighters.

Advertisement

“Could you ever see a fight with Kamaru and Jake Paul align in boxing in the future?” asked Henry, who laughed at the fact they were talking about him once again.

“I want to see that sh*t,” replied Mike. “It’s going to be so much f**king money, how can he turn it down? That’s way more money than… it’s twice or three times as much money [than he earns] in the UFC. So, how could he turn it down?”

Ali Abdelaziz, who has managed several UFC champions, including Kamaru, was also a guest on the show.

Advertisement

“Me, Kamaru, and Dana discussed that last Monday. We had a meeting, actually. We had dinner,” he said. “If Jake Paul wants to get his a** whipped by an African lion, he can come and get it.”

New release of Hotboxin with my brother @aliabdelaziz000 who never pulls his punches back! How would @jakepaul do against the Nigerian nightmare @USMAN84kg ? @hotboxinpodcast 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qievj6llYZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 22, 2021

It’s not the first time the two have been linked to a potential fight. Kamaru teased the idea of “beating the sh**” out of “one of these internet guys.”

Jake responded by saying, “Challenge accepted,” although Kamaru played it down and told him to “stay on [his] side.”

However, based on his manager’s latest comments, it seems like Kamaru might be more open to the idea now. Jake hasn’t responded yet, but it will be interesting to see what he has to say and whether a fight comes to fruition.