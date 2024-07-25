Jake Paul is training with US Olympic boxing team but it’s not what you think

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s training with the US Olympic boxing team, but it’s not in the way that you think.

The younger Paul brother has made a name for himself over the years as a successful boxer, with his latest being the July 20 bout against Mike Perry.

On July 23, Jake revealed that he’s working alongside the US Olympic boxing team during the 2024 Paris event as an “honorary coach” but it’s not how you’d probably think.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Jake Paul revealed that he’s working alongside the team to teach the fighters meditation, breathwork, and how to stay composed during their fights.

The documentary-style video includes all of the fighters on the USA Olympic team, and it shows their training session in Colorado Springs before they left to go to Paris.

“It’s really cool for me to be able to see the stage of boxing that I skipped,” he said. “Being able to connect with that is very special to me… I’m here to help however I can.”

Jake Paul tried to join the Olympic boxing team

Jake spoke about his involvement with the US Boxing team on the July 24 episode of Impaulsive, and he revealed that he tried to join the team.

“I missed the cutoff. When we came up with the idea, we were like three weeks late. I can do it in LA,” he said before Logan asked if he would actually try to do it.

“I think I might. I think it would be sick,” Jake said.

(Topic starts at 18:44)

After the Olympics, Jake will begin training for his fight in November against legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The bout will be the first-ever live streamed event on Netflix, but questions about Tyson’s age have some people wondering if it will actually happen.