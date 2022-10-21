Jake Paul says Dana White is trying to sabotage his Anderson Silva PPV fight

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is accusing UFC President Dana White of trying to “hurt” his pay-per-view promotion for his upcoming bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White took an interesting turn on October 21 when ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that the UFC boss was doing some damage to his upcoming PPV.

In just over one week from now, Jake Paul will be making his return to the ring against Anderson Silva in what the influencer says will be his toughest battle to date.

However, the long-awaited match is now facing some controversy as Paul tries to promote the upcoming event that will cost fans $59.99 to watch.

Jake Paul blasts Dana White for “hurting” Silva PPV promotion

In a post on social media, Paul claimed that Dana White was doing “everything he can to hurt the Anderson Silva PPV promotion.”

“The same Silva he said I would never fight. The same Silva he has kept out of UFC Hall of Fame. Just shows how much he fears what I’m doing. Trust me change is coming and we are getting organized,” he said.

Unfortunately, Jake didn’t explain what White was doing to hurt the event. The UFC does have a rather tame Fight Night card on the same day, and the ultra-stacked UFC 280 PPV is set for the week prior.

That said, Paul did retweet a post that accused Dana of trying to help out Paul’s former opponent Ben Askren.

The tweet read: “Dana hooked Ben Askren up with Freddie Roach, and also would call Ben regularly during his Jake Paul camp to check up and make sure he’s doing well. According to Ben these were the only times he’s ever spoken to Dana directly in his life.”

We’ll have to see just how well Jake Paul’s return to the ring performs, especially given concerning PPV sale reports from his last bout.

Dana White will likely have something to say about the accusations well at the post-fight press conference for UFC 280 this Saturday.