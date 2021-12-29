Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch sold considerably less than first fight

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch was reportedly a commercial failure as new PPV sales figures have revealed the second fight drew considerably less than their first meeting.

Although Paul walked away with arguably his most viral knockout yet, his latest boxing event is reportedly his worst-selling to date.

After a last-minute opponent swap, as Tommy Fury backed out and Woodley stepped in, the PPV appears to have “bombed,” according to reports from DAZN Boxing. While official numbers haven’t been revealed, initial reports claim the rematch “did under 65,000 buys.”

This puts Paul vs. Woodley 2 as the social media celeb’s weakest outing to date. In fact, it appears to be his first boxing event not to crack the six-figure sales mark.

Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 “bombed” on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November’s #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 23, 2021

Their first fight back in August, a contest that ended in a split-decision, sold roughly 500,000 PPVs, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

If these early figures for the rematch hold true, the initial bout sold more than 7x better in the United States.

It is worth noting, however, that these figures don’t take into account digital streaming sales just yet. Rather, these PPV buys come directly from cable and satellite providers.

The event sold at $59.99 in the US, meaning early figures translate to under $4million in total PPV revenue.

It didn’t take long before social media ran wild with these reports. Even Paul’s targeted opponent Jorge Masvidal of UFC fame was quick to mock the low figures.

“B**ch boy can’t afford the big boys,” he joked on Twitter. “Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake.”

Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/XloN8Kex88 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2021

Paul is yet to chime in on the reports, a noticeable difference from his usual post-fight gloating.

This could indicate some truth to the figures, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation once digital buys are factored in.