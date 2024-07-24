Jake Paul blasts haters still claiming fights are rigged after Mike Perry KO

Jake Paul has bit back at haters who still believe his boxing fights are “rigged” after his win over Mike Perry, noting that some world champions are finally on his side.

Since stepping into the boxing world, Jake Paul has faced an uphill struggle for praise from real boxers and fans alike. The ‘Problem Child’ has also, repeatedly, faced accusations of his fights being faked.

These accusations started back when he beat Ben Askren, and have only snowballed since. There have even been ‘scripts’ appear online before his fights, most notably against Tommy Fury, but that was proven as fake when he lost that one.

Now that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has scored a win over former UFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, those claims of his fights being fake have reared their heads again, and Jake isn’t standing for it.

“I’m seeing the ‘Perry looked different in this fight so it’s got to be rigged, no way he would do this, it’s impossible Jake beat him,” he said during episode 422 of ImPaulsive before mimicking shaking and strangling someone.

“There is people out there, these f*cking nimrods. I can’t believe how dumb people are, it’s so sad! And Mike Perry said it best, he said a different version, but he said the dumb people don’t know they’re dumb. But, man, I hate the world.”

Timestamp of 3:30

Logan Paul and Mike Maljak questioned Jake on why he still pays attention to those claims, especially as boxers like Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquaio, and Evander Holyfield have shown him respect.

“The respect from my peers means more than anything, all the greats, all the legends. But it concerns me and bothers me because they can vote and drive on the road,” he added.

His win over Perry now sets up that rescheduled fight with Mike Tyson in November, but there has been an idea floated that Jake could fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a WBA championship.