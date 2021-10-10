Amouranth mocks Twitch ban after unexpected suspension

Amouranth responded to her latest Twitch ban, mocking the platform for taking down her account amid recent turmoils that the streaming site has been going through.

Twitch banned Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa for the fifth time, which preceded follow-up suspensions on TikTok and Instagram, to boot. The reason for any of those bans is still unknown, as people wait and wonder if the viral streamer will get her accounts back.

The 27-year-old has seen her fair share of headlines on Twitch in the past. As a pioneer in some of the leading ‘metas’ that would occasionally take the platform by storm, she’s been in the spotlight before.

On October 8, Amouranth’s Twitch channel received its fifth suspension. With no reason as to why she was ousted, it’s a waiting game for audiences and Amouranth to see if it’s a permanent ban.

While she waits for answers on her latest ban, Amouranth took time to address the recent debacle in her first YouTube upload since getting “deplatformed,” as she likened it to.

“It’s kind of crazy if you think about it,” she said. “Like Instagram, Facebook got hacked, I get banned. You know. Twitch gets hacked, I get banned. It seems like there’s a trend here. It seems like a correlation between the two.

“Companies up in arms, lighting themselves on fire internally but ‘we still have time to ban Amouranth from both platforms. That’s very important.”

As one of Twitch’s most-watched female streamers, Amouranth’s content invites all sorts of people and opinions that sometimes land her in hot water.

And live the rest of my life not thinking about money. Hard to do anything mission driven without a soapbox or megaphone Just an anonymous decamillioaire — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) October 8, 2021

But it’s something the streamer takes in stride knowing that her brand of content regularly flirts with platforms’ ToS.

“You know they didn’t seem to like my bird mask ASMR,” she said while showing widely discussed clips of her pigeon mask stream and licking microphones. “Whatever I’ve been doing lately, I have to find it, but, clearly, whatever it is, they don’t like it.”

Amouranth is still waiting to see when she can stream on Twitch again, but she’s looking forward to it.

As she waits, the streamer will be taking note of what fans want to see from her content and what metas they’d want to see her leading if and when she returns.