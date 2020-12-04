Jake Paul reveals how much money he made from Nate Robinson fight - Dexerto

Despite holding a professional record of just two wins and no losses, YouTube sensation Jake Paul is already making more than most professional boxers will ever see in their careers off the back of his Nate Robinson fight.

Jake Paul is still relatively fresh to the sport of boxing. Following a lone amateur win, his first professional bout came at the start of 2020. He’s just closed out the year with another victory. Both pro matchups went his way thanks to two early knockouts against fellow YouTube AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

He’s barely spent a few minutes inside the ring across both fights, however he’s already taking home a good chunk of change for his efforts. The internet celebrity brings legions of fans with him, contributing to huge Pay Per View sales and even viral trends after the fact.

Rather than a guaranteed figure for his latest scrap, his earnings were dependent on the performance of the PPV as a whole.

As one of the biggest PPV events of the year – reaching over a million buys in the United States alone, according to analyst Dan Rafael – Paul cashed in big-time thanks to his unique contract for the fight.

The disclosed purses for both Paul and Robinson were a little off-base, as ESPN’s Mark Raimondi exposed in a December 3 interview with Paul. Initial figures were slim, but Paul assured he was paid “a lot,” even laughing when the topic was brought up.

No exact figure was revealed, though he did provide some staggering insight. “Eight figures” is what Paul walked away at an absolute minimum just for the performance alone. “My deal was built into the backend structure of how well the event performed,” he explained. “The event performed incredibly well.”

Walking away with $10,000,000 at a minimum sure sounds like a lot. This number doesn’t factor in potential sponsorship deals or additional PPV buys that come in after the initial batch. There are also international sales to consider as well.

It’s clear he has no signs of slowing down anytime soon either. “I truly believe I will be the biggest prize fighter in the world,” he added.

“Mike Tyson is co-signing me, he wants to take me under his wing. Why can’t I become the champion of the world?”

Paul has some lofty goals and even “realistic” aspirations of fighting Conor McGregor sometime in the near future. It’s entirely possible these eight-figure paychecks are just the beginning for Paul in his boxing career.