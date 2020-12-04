 Jake Paul reveals how much money he made from Nate Robinson fight - Dexerto
Jake Paul reveals how much money he made from Nate Robinson fight

Published: 4/Dec/2020 5:34

by Brad Norton
Despite holding a professional record of just two wins and no losses, YouTube sensation Jake Paul is already making more than most professional boxers will ever see in their careers off the back of his Nate Robinson fight.

Jake Paul is still relatively fresh to the sport of boxing. Following a lone amateur win, his first professional bout came at the start of 2020. He’s just closed out the year with another victory. Both pro matchups went his way thanks to two early knockouts against fellow YouTube AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

He’s barely spent a few minutes inside the ring across both fights, however he’s already taking home a good chunk of change for his efforts. The internet celebrity brings legions of fans with him, contributing to huge Pay Per View sales and even viral trends after the fact.

Rather than a guaranteed figure for his latest scrap, his earnings were dependent on the performance of the PPV as a whole.

As one of the biggest PPV events of the year – reaching over a million buys in the United States alone, according to analyst Dan Rafael – Paul cashed in big-time thanks to his unique contract for the fight. 

 

The disclosed purses for both Paul and Robinson were a little off-base, as ESPN’s Mark Raimondi exposed in a December 3 interview with Paul. Initial figures were slim, but Paul assured he was paid “a lot,” even laughing when the topic was brought up.

No exact figure was revealed, though he did provide some staggering insight. “Eight figures” is what Paul walked away at an absolute minimum just for the performance alone. “My deal was built into the backend structure of how well the event performed,” he explained. “The event performed incredibly well.”

Walking away with $10,000,000 at a minimum sure sounds like a lot. This number doesn’t factor in potential sponsorship deals or additional PPV buys that come in after the initial batch. There are also international sales to consider as well.

It’s clear he has no signs of slowing down anytime soon either. “I truly believe I will be the biggest prize fighter in the world,” he added.

“Mike Tyson is co-signing me, he wants to take me under his wing. Why can’t I become the champion of the world?”

Paul has some lofty goals and even “realistic” aspirations of fighting Conor McGregor sometime in the near future. It’s entirely possible these eight-figure paychecks are just the beginning for Paul in his boxing career.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.