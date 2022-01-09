Jake Paul wants Tyson Fury fight instead of rearranging Tommy Fury clash

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has lifted the lid on his expectations for 2022, stating that he wants his next fight to be a “real boxer,” as well as pouring further cold water on a rescheduled bout with Tommy Fury.

The explosion in YouTube boxing has been one of the more surprising turn of events in the online community. What started as Joe Weller and KSI settling their differences has spiraled into multi-million dollar fights featuring a host of talent, from both the YouTube world and the fighting one.

At the heart of it has been Jake Paul, who has bested AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and, most recently, Tyron Woodley.

Advertisement

The rematch against Woodley was organized late in the day, after original opponent Tommy Fury pulled out due to injury.

Although Tommy has been keen to reschedule, a recent interview with TheVolumeSports’ Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast suggests Paul is looking elsewhere.

Asked what he wants for 2022, Jake said a fight with retired Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. appeals to him as a way to silence the critics.

“Julio Cesar Chavez, I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics,” Paul responded. “You know, he was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. That challenge excites me and I’m down. This is what people don’t understand… Even after I knocked out Woodley they say ‘fight a real boxer’. I’m like ‘you guys I tried and he dropped out of the fight two weeks before’. So I want to fight a real boxer.. and I’m going to.”

Advertisement

On Tommy Fury, Jake continued: “He wants the payday. But, you know, I’ve said it before – I don’t want to take the fight with him. He doesn’t deserve it. I’d rather fight Tyson. I’ll fight his brother or his dad before I fight Tommy.”

Because a fight with Tyson would likely result in Paul being killed, we’d suggest a bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is more probable. But we’ve learned to say never say never when it comes to Jake Paul and boxing.