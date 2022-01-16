Jake Paul called out by boxing world champ who got tattoo to make fight happen

Jake Paul has been called out by Cruiserweight boxing champion Mairis Briedis, who has even gotten a tattoo poking fun at the YouTuber.

Ever since Jake Paul made his way into the boxing scene, he hasn’t been afraid of calling his shot and dishing out challenges to fighters. He’s wanted to fight Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez for quite some time, but they haven’t come to fruition yet.

Naturally, there has also been a queue of fighters lining up to call the YouTuber out, in the hope that he’ll respond and they might actually be able to make a fight happen.

The most recent of which has come in the form of Cruiserweight star Mairis Breidis, who has even gone to extreme lengths to get on Jake’s radar.

While Jake might be eyeing up a clash with former Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Latvian Breidis has seemingly already part of his body on the line.

The 37-year-old, who holds a 28-1 record, revealed that he got a tattoo on his leg that has the phrase “Jake’s Bad Karma” inscribed on it. The fresh ink refers to a ‘Karma’ tattoo that Jake has on his collar bone.

“Time to collect your bad karma @JakePaul,” the caption of the post showing off the tattoo reads. “Pick up the phone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@sauerlandbros)



With the video doing the rounds on the internet, some fans quickly responded hoping that the is temporary if the fight isn’t in the works. “I hope to god the fight has already been made/signed and this was a stipulation. If not what a silly goose,” said one. “An email would of been easier and less embarrassing,” added another.

The Latvian, who has only lost at the hands of Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, is still active in the fight game – with his last fight coming in October.

He would be an incredibly dangerous opponent for the YouTuber, even at 37, but we’ll have to wait and see if anything happens.