Jake Paul claims he’ll be boxing champ in 2025 if he keeps doing one thing

Jake Paul has claimed that he’ll be cruiserweight world champion in 2025 if he manages to do another big thing in his boxing career.

Ever since Jake Paul stepped into the professional boxing world, the social media superstar has made a few things clear, including wanting to be looked at as one of the best boxers around.

Well, to do that, you’ve got to capture a world title at some point. The ‘Problem Child’ has also been steadfast in his belief that he will, eventually, become world champion in the Cruiserweight division and get fights against some of the best boxers of all time.

Some critics have, of course, downplayed that target, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer has reiterated his desire to be a world champion, and he’s got one big objective on his path there – knocking out Mike Tyson and Mike Perry.

That’s right, Jake told ESPN that he believes he needs to score a few more knockout victories if he wants to go on to claim a world title. “I believe in 2025 I will most likely be a world champion. I think I’m ready for it in the next couple of months here and I’m most likely going to go for it in 2025,” he said.

“It’s really just my God-given ability and willpower to do this. People haven’t really seen me fight in the past year because of two first-round knockouts. If Mike Perry can make it out of the first or second round, maybe people will see a little more of me, but I don’t believe that anybody can hang with me at 200 pounds.”

Despite Jake’s claims, wins over Perry and Tyson are unlikely to land him with a world ranking as neither qualifies for any ranking points.

The WBC had previously confirmed that Jake would have been ranked had he fought and beat Hasim Rahman Jr., so he’ll have to get back on that track if he truly wants to be world champion.