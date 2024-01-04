Former UFC star wants to fight Jake Paul next, but fans say he’ll be “murdered”

Jake Paul is set to return to boxing on March 2, and while he may not have a dance partner lined up just yet, a former UFC fighter has thrown his hat into the ring.

‘The Problem Child’ has taken the combat sports world by storm with an 8-1 record featuring victories over UFC champions such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and two Ws against Tyron Woodley.

While he did suffer his first-ever loss at the hands of Tommy Fury via split-decision, he came right back by KOing Andre August in his return bout and is scheduled to compete again in March.

To bring in the new year, Paul revealed his team sent out two contracts for potential fights, and although nothing has been confirmed just yet, another ex-UFC mixed martial artist has seemingly accepted. The only problem? Fans say he’ll get destroyed by the influencer.

Instagram/jakepaul Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers on the net.

Jake Paul boxing match accepted by ex-UFC fighter

Following Paul’s contract announcement on X, light heavyweight PFL fighter Derek Brunson posted a cryptic tweet indicating that he was interested.

On Elon Musk’s platform, the MMA star quote-tweeted Jake’s announcement with an emoji of a hand holding a pen, suggesting he would sign a contract if offered.

Brunson currently competes in the PFL, an org that Paul himself is part of and plans to make his eventual MMA debut in. His last fight in the UFC was back at UFC 285 where he lost to Dricus du Plessis via TKO.

His opponent, du Plessis, is no pushover and is set to square off against Sean Strickland for the Middleweight Championship at UFC 297 later this month in Toronto.

While Brunson may want to take the fight against Paul, fans are not convinced he’ll do so well and are warning him not to take the match.

“Jake Paul via MURDER,” one commented.

“Ur gassed out by round 3 and then jake ends you,” another chimed in.

“Jake would smoke you in the ring & cage,” remarked someone else about the possibility of an MMA bout.

So far, The Problem Child hasn’t revealed who he’ll be fighting next so it’s anyone’s guess if he decides to take on Brunson or if someone else has already answered the call.

In any case, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest in the influencer boxing world.