Jake Paul hits out at fans “hating” 10-1 pro boxer as next opponent

Jake Paul has hit out at critics “hating” on him for picking Andre August as his next boxing opponent, giving the 35-year-old a number of advantages over himself.

When Jake Paul revealed that he’d be returning to the boxing ring on December 15 there was plenty of speculation about who he might fight. Tommy Fury wasn’t an option given he fought in October, so many pointed to former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry as he prepared as the backup fighter for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

His Most Valuable Promotion brand teased that it’d be a pro boxer and a tougher test than the likes of those faced by Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury, and Canelo Alvarez in their respective ninth fights.

However, fans were surprised to discover that it’d be Andre August. The 35-year-old from Texas has amassed a 10-1-1 record, but has mostly fought on small shows in his home state and took a four-year hiatus from boxing in recent years.

Jake Paul hits out at criticism of him fighting Andre August

There have been many critics suggesting that Jake, who is aiming to be a world champion, is still cherry-picking opponents to buff up his boxing record.

However, he’s clapped back at those. “Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing,” he tweeted after the fight was announced.

Jake quickly followed that up with another message to the critics too. “Shut the f*ck up if you still hating. Boxer true and true. Better record than me. More wins by KO than me. Same weight,” he tweeted after the announcement.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will likely enter the fight as a heavy favorite, despite giving the experience advantage to August, simply because he’s an unknown.

He’ll also likely continue to face criticism right up to fight night and the time they first touch gloves. Though, in typical Jake fashion, he probably won’t be too fussed.