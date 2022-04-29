Jake Pauls claims to Eddie Hearn that he will defeat Canelo in the future

Jake Paul and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn got caught in a slightly heated interview as the YouTuber claimed he’d beat any of Hearn’s up-and-coming fighters, and then go after Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Despite only having a 5-0 record, and not fighting a ‘real’ boxer in that time, Jake Paul is supremely confident in his boxing skills. Whether he’s hyping up his own fight, or someone else’, the YouTuber is convinced he’ll beat anybody.

The 25-year-old is making his return to the ring in August after taking time away to focus on the promotional side of the sport, as he’s been building hype for the megafight between Armando Serrano and Katie Taylor.

While he’s promoting Serrano’s side of things, Taylor is a part of the Matchroom Boxing stable and works with Eddie Hearn – who isn’t shy about giving his take on Jake’s boxing career. So much so, that the two got a little heated in a pre-fight interview.

Jake Paul & Eddie Hearn heated debate over boxing world champ claims

Paul and Hearn were conducting one of their final pre-fight media scrums ahead of the fight at Madison Square Garden when Jake talked about becoming a world champion and potentially fighting Canelo, someone who also works with Hearn.

“Everyone is entitled to have a dream, I’m being serious. I think there is absolutely no way he can beat a world champion,” said Hearn of Jake’s future, before questioning how the YouTuber has yet to fight a ‘real’ boxer. Jake took offense to that, pointing to how he’s beaten Tyron Woodley on two occasions.

“I’ll give you the respect, you’re improving all the time but the proof will be in the pudding,” Hearn added. “I’ve said that I think Jake Paul is better than some fighters, but I don’t believe you will ever get close to being a world-class fighter.”

The pair didn’t stop there, though, as Jake claimed that he could beat any of Hearn’s fighters, in any weight class, provided they’ve got less than 10 fights under their belt. He even questioned Canelo’s future opponent Dmitry Bivol – a 19-0 world champion.

“I’ve already said I’m down. We’re betting a million dollars, I’m taking on anyone on your roster with under 10 fights, no problem,” said Jake. “And that’s right now too. Just wait, give me a couple of years bro, I’m coming for your boy Canelo. That’s on God.”

While he might be a long way off it now, Jake hasn’t shied away from his desire to fight someone like Canelo – who is boxing current’s Pound for Pound king.

If Hearn is right, it’s unlikely to ever happen, but Jake has silenced plenty of critics to this point so who knows.