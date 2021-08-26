Jake Paul hits back at “airhead” Jorge Masvidal after Tyron Woodley fight prediction

YouTuber Jake Paul has responded to MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal’s prediction for the outcome of his fight with Tryon Woodley.

With the August 29 Paul vs. Woodley fight fast approaching, many are weighing in on who they think will come home victorious from the highly anticipated event. Naturally, Jake’s brother Logan thinks the YouTuber will achieve a knockout victory, but not everybody thinks his chances are so good.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, pro fighter Jorge Masvidal gave his prediction for the fight, claiming that, “chances are Woodley is gonna knock him the f**k out.”

However, Paul didn’t take too kindly to these comments and fired back at Masvidal in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“I wasn’t surprised by Masvidal,” he said. “He has the same managers as Woodley and the guy’s kind of an airhead. Let’s be honest, Masvidal’s not smart. Does anyone here listen to a Masvidal interview and go, ‘wow, that guy is intellectual and he’s a smart guy and the way he talks, he’s very well-spoken.’ I don’t think anyone says that.

View this post on Instagram

“He’s a street fighter, gangster, who got knocked the f**k out in his last fight, so maybe he’s losing a couple brain cells.”

The influencer continued: “Hoes will be hoes, b*tches will be b*tches. If you want to switch up and act like that one moment he’s my friend, texting me saying, ‘yo let’s train, yo let’s do a video together. Yo can you come to my bakery down the street I want to do a little thing with you.’ Then, oh snap, all of a sudden he wants to switch up? Cool. That’s not how I was raised.”

Masvidal responded to Paul’s comments on the interview via Twitter, writing: “I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way.”

Jake went on to repost the MMA fighter’s response to his Instagram story, pointing out that he doesn’t follow him back.

The tension is continuing to climb ahead of the Paul vs. Woodley fight, but with such strong predictions coming from either side, fans don’t know who is really going to win.