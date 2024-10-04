Jake Paul “doesn’t understand” Mike Tyson fight & warned about one key thing

Former boxing champion ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley has warned Jake Paul that he doesn’t “understand” Mike Tyson ahead of their super fight, as his ex-coach has offered some advice.

When Jake Paul first got into boxing, plenty of fighters were quick to cast him aside. They saw him as a bit of a sideshow to actual fights. However, there have been a few legends who have taken him under their wing.

Mike Tyson is one of them. That has led to them agreeing to a fight in mid-November. Former WBC welterweight champion ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley is another. The 53-year-old helped train Jake for his fights against AnEsonGib and Nate Diaz, but hasn’t been a regular member of his camps due to a busy schedule.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the ‘Problem Child’s’ fight with ‘Iron’ Mike, ‘Sugar’ has offered a bit of advice as he believes Jake doesn’t “understand” what he’s coming up against.

Article continues after ad

“If Mike really hits Jake, Mike can really hurt Jake, and I know what Mike can do and what Jake can do,” Mosley told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I don’t think Jake really understands how hard Mike can hit. Mike is 58, but these are two-minute rounds and all fighters have pride. I don’t think Mike will be going in there to lose to Jake Paul. Jake thinks he can take a shot. In the first five or six rounds, and what makes this so fun, is that getting hit by Mike Tyson is dangerous, very dangerous. Jake will have to tire Mike out.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

The former welterweight champion added that Jake “needs to understand” how his opponent will throw punches at him, as it’ll be different from anything else he has faced thus far.

Like Tyson, Mosley is also eyeing a boxing comeback in his 50’s. However, his is just an exhibition compared to the star-studded event Netflix is putting on in a few weeks.