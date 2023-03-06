Jake Paul finally bites back at KSI as rival won’t stop mocking Tommy Fury loss

Jake Paul has taken a shot at KSI and his rumored next opponent, Joe Fournier, after the Brit continued mocking Jake’s loss to Tommy Fury.

At the end of February, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settled their beef inside the boxing ring, as Fury defeated his longtime rival via a split decision.

It marked the end of Jake’s undefeated boxing record, and while he’s eager to get a rematch, KSI has been using the defeat as fuel to mock him. As soon as the fight was over, the British YouTuber took a victory lap on Twitter, taking shots at Jake Paul fans, the content creator himself, and everyone else he could think of.

Naturally, there has been some back and forth between them as a result, with it only furthering interest from fans about seeing them fight.

Jake Paul mocks KSI over rumored opponent Joe Fournier

Well, the pair have traded online jabs again, as KSI went after Jake following reports about just how successful the pay-per-view sales for the fight against Tommy had been.

Most Valuable Promotions, Jake’s promotion company, reported that the fight had sold 775,000 pay-per-views, to which KSI responded “still lost.”

It took Jake a few minutes to respond to that, but when he did, he zeroed in on KSI’s rumored next opponent – Joe Fournier. “Good luck with your next one,” Jake tweeted, attaching a photo of Fournier’s record, in which his opponents were a combined 29-116.

Even though Fournier has held a WBA international title, and has suffered one defeat so far, Jake was clearly implying that KSI is hardly eyeing up extremely difficult fights.

It hasn’t been confirmed as to who KSI will fight next, and the Brit has called out a few names. Though, he does want to buff up his record before he possibly fights Jake. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.