Tommy Fury slams KSI’s fight appeal as he’s open to Jake Paul rematch

Tommy Fury has slammed KSI’s appeal of their fight result as a “load of s*it” and admitted he is the “only” fight for Jake Paul once he makes his boxing ring.

Despite not being a traditional YouTuber, Tommy Fury has been sucked into the world of influencer boxing and defeated the two top dogs – KSI and Jake Paul.

The British reality TV star, who has a background in boxing, most recently defeated KSI by unanimous decision, but that result was viewed as a contentious one. Many claimed that the YouTuber had won that fight after landing some good shots on Fury.

KSI has since appealed that result in the hopes of getting something his way. However, Tommy isn’t too concerned that anything will happen.

Tommy Fury addresses KSI’s appeal of boxing match result

The reality TV star was speaking to Pro Boxing Fans in Saudi Arabia ahead of his brother Tyson’s fight with Francis Ngannou when he was quizzed about the appeal and Jake Paul’s future.

“Load of s*it, its a load of s*it. He lost fair and square, it was what it was. They’ve already changed it to unanimous in my favor so, good appeal mate. I came to fight, and he was getting instructed by his corner to hold me. One guy came to fight, the other guy didn’t so that’s the way it turned out like it did,” he said about KSI’s appeal.

He also quickly changed focus to Jake Paul, stating he’s open to that rematch and that he is the “only” fight for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. “Me and Jake Paul are dance partners, and he knows that himself. Me and him will always make a good fight, always make a big fight. So whatever he’s doing, I’m sure me and him will meet again one day,” Tommy concluded.

Jake is scheduled to fight on December 15 against an, as of yet, unnamed opponent. Tommy is definitely ruled out for that given he only fought on October 14.

There has also been chat that Jake has accepted an offer from PFL to fight Nate Diaz inside their cage, however, it takes two to tango and Nate is adamant he won’t fight for the PFL. So, who knows.