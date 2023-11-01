KSI questions Tommy Fury’s boxing future after he “struggled” to beat YouTubers

KSI suggested that Tommy Fury should perhaps move on from influencer boxing matches after he “struggled” to get rid of the YouTube star in their fight.

After Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul back in February and claimed he was on his way to destroying YouTube boxing, it seemed only right that he’d fight KSI in his next bout.

That ended up being the case, and while Tommy ended up beating KSI via unanimous decision, the British reality TV star was less than impressive in victory.

Article continues after ad

Despite getting the judge’s decision, the public feeling was that the YouTube star had a case to win the fight. So much so that he’s even appealed the result and is looking to get something going his way.

Article continues after ad

KSI says Tommy Fury “struggled” to beat him

Well, in the midst of that, KSI has suggested that Tommy might want to consider something other than boxing, seeing as he “struggled” to fulfill his promise of knocking him out.

“I think it’s crazy. I saw a clip somewhere where Tommy Fury was saying if KSI lasts six rounds with me I’m going to quit boxing. Bro, legit, he struggled against two YouTubers and he’s a pro boxer! He’s been boxing since he was six,” the YouTube star said during his appearance on imPaulsive. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but what are you doing?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

KSI also added that he found it “funny” that there was a majority of people who thought he’d won the fight. “Even Jake. Even Tyson Fury, he was there like ‘Oh s*it man’. He didn’t look confident.”

Timestamp of 34:30

As for what he’s going to do next, the PRIME co-owner said he’s “retired” for now, but is open to fighting Jake Paul down the line – if only to finish their story.

Article continues after ad

His longtime rival is back in the ring on December 15 against an, as of yet, unnamed opponent. Jake also has an MMA deal with PFL to commit to, so it remains to be seen if he and KSI will ever meet in the ring.