KSI takes shots at Jake Paul after face-to-face with Tommy Fury

KSI took the opportunity to flex on Jake Paul after his face-off with Tommy Fury on the official DAZN Boxing channel, which received almost double the views of Jake’s own face-off with Fury.

KSI is set to fight Tommy Fury on the hotly-anticipated “Prime Card”, which will also see Logan Paul clash with Dillon Danis. Fury previously sparred with Jake Paul in February earlier this year, eventually winning by split decision.

KSI and Tommy Fury have been taking shots at each other on social media for a while now, and they even did a virtual face-to-face on Adin Ross’s stream, which Jake Paul also appeared on.

KSI flexes on Jake Paul with face-to-face view numbers

However, the British YouTuber couldn’t resist making a jab at long-time rival Jake Paul on Twitter, where he posted a screenshot of each Face Off with the caption “Levels”.

KSI drew attention to the fact that his face-to-face with Fury had gained 2.4 million views in just one day, while Jake Paul’s had received 1.8 million.

KSI’s numbers were helped by the fact that the Prime Card has received a massive amount of hype over the last few months, and it’s billed to be the biggest influencer boxing event of the year. Still, 2.4 million views in just a day is very impressive indeed.

KSI has also gone so far as to claim that he’ll bet £1million on his victory in October, though the exact rules about betting on yourself have yet to be figured out. If nothing else, it shows he’s confident going into the fight, just like Jake Paul was.

For a complete rundown of what’s happening on the Prime Card and how you can watch it, check out our in-depth guide to the event here.