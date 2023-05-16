KSI drops hint at Tommy Fury fight date as he claims Jake Paul won’t fight him

YouTube star KSI has given a small hint at the date he’s targeting for a fight against Tommy Fury following his win over Joe Fournier, but he’s still unsure if he’ll get to take on Jake Paul.

At the end of 2022, KSI finally ended his hiatus from boxing by returning to the ring to fight Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same night. Since then, he’s also defeated FaZe Temperrr after Dillion Danis dropped out of a scheduled fight.

Most recently, the British YouTube icon defeated Joe Fournier via a knockout in the second round of their May 13 fight. However, Fournier has appealed the result after it appeared KSI used an elbow in landing the final blow.

Despite that, KSI is eyeing up Tommy Fury as his next opponent, looking to do what Jake Paul couldn’t and defeat the Reality TV star turned-boxer.

KSI hints at Tommy Fury fight happening this summer

The British YouTuber appeared on the May 15 episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his win – saying he’d be “pissed” if the result was overturned – and to talk about his future steps.

Helwani quizzed him on whether or not it’d be Tommy next and if there was a date in mind. “I want it to be 100% next, obviously negotiations have got to happen, but that’s what I want, I want that fight,” KSI said before being asked about when it could go down.

“I don’t think I can say,” he added before tuning that it is “around-ish” Jake’s fight with Nate Diaz on August 5.

That naturally sparked an idea about KSI and Jake both winning their respective fights and then moving on to the long-awaited super fight between the two of them.

“I won’t say it’s dead, but if I beat Tommy Fury and Jake beats Nate, bro, everyone is going to be like ‘JJ is going to win’ surely?” he continued. “At that point, the wave would be in my favor. It would be huge, of course, but would Jake want to fight me after I beat Tommy Fury?”

KSI also claimed that Jake simply “doesn’t want to fight” and has already scrapped plans for them to clash, so, we’ll just have to wait and see.