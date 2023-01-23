KSI says Jake Paul fight would be off if he loses to Tommy Fury

YouTube star KSI says his fight with Jake Paul would be off the table if his rival loses to British boxer Tommy Fury, following reports that the two are set to face off this February.

The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul is at its zenith, rivaling the Brit’s previous enmity with Jake’s older brother, Logan, from years past.

Ever since KSI initially beat Logan in their first boxing match back in 2018, Jake’s had his eye on a fight with him — and now that KSI is officially back in the ring, the possibility of a match between these two social media titans is closer than ever.

Before that can happen, though, Jake Paul is likely scheduled to take on British boxer Tommy Fury this February, after initial talks between the two fizzled out when Fury couldn’t make it over to the States due to travel issues last year.

This is another exciting fight for ‘The Problem Child,’ as it would mark Jake’s first fight with a person of his skill level in a fairly evenly-matched bout.

However, KSI says that if things don’t go Jake’s way, their highly-anticipated fight might not come to pass.

KSI says Jake Paul fight won’t happen if he loses to Tommy Fury

The British influencer spoke out on the possibility during a conversation in Twitter spaces on January 23, explaining that Jake vs KSI might not be the “money fight” everyone’s gassed about, should Jake lose such a big challenge.

“I think at that point, I’d probably have to fight Tommy Fury instead of Jake,” he answered.

“That’s the money fight, though,” a fan replied.

“Well, if Tommy beats Jake, then I don’t think that’s the money fight anymore,” KSI replied. “For me, it’s always about being the best.”

“Wouldn’t it make sense for you to beat Jake, then fight Tommy?” they asked.

“Yeah but I said, I have a goal, I’m taking three fights this year,” he answered. “So that means I’m doing more than I said I was going to do. I’m a busy guy, man. There’s only so much I can do.”

KSI went on to list off his responsibilities, which include making YouTube videos with the Sidemen and for his own channel, on top of his career in the music biz.

For now, it looks like Jake has one of the biggest tests of his career in front of him — one that will determine whether or not he gets to fight his rival, in the end.

For now, Jake is also busy practicing mixed martial arts following his unexpected signing to the Professional Fighters League earlier this month.