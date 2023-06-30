Jake Paul beats KSI to the punch amid Tommy Fury rematch bid

Jake Paul is trying to beat KSI to the punch, saying he wants a rematch with Tommy Fury by October right after KSI gave the British boxer a firm deadline to take a fight with him.

Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers of our time — but his undefeated record was quashed in February 2023 after British boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury defeated him by split-decision.

Talks of a rematch abounded, but it looked as though the two fighters weren’t getting anywhere as Jake eventually scored a bout with UFC star Nate Diaz in August.

In the meantime, British YouTuber KSI has attempted to take on Fury for months now… but despite the two appearing to agree on terms and rumors of a contract being close to finalized, KSI has accused Fury of “moving the goalpost” and being “difficult.”

Thus, KSI gave him a hard deadline of Monday, July 3, to sign a contract and threatened to walk away if the two can’t come to an agreement.

Jake Paul wants Tommy Fury rematch as early as October

The very same day that KSI laid out his deadline, Jake Paul jumped into the fray, claiming that he wants a rematch with fury as soon as October.

“I’ve asked my team to send Tommy Fury the contract for [a] rematch as early as October,” he wrote on Twitter. “Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it.”

Paul then laid out his terms for the fight: “185 pounds. 10 rounds. Simple.”

While it’s unclear if this is a direct challenge to KSI’s potential bout with Fury or not, KSI did say that Fury wanted to up their fight weight from 180 lbs to 185 — and it looks like Jake Paul is willing to take that weight.

We’ll have to wait and see if Fury or KSI publicly respond. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more influencer-boxing news.