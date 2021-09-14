Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for “disrespectful” skirmish with MGK & Megan Fox

YouTube star-turned-undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul chimed in on rival Conor McGregor’s run-in with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the VMA’s.

The internet lit up when former UFC champion Conor McGregor got into a bit of a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox, with the latter allegedly being splashed by his drink.

A few days later, Jake Paul has weighed in on the confrontation, which he considers to be an embarrassing one for the UFC icon.

“It’s hilarious,” he said, speaking with ESPN. “Some people are saying that Conor McGregor mistook him [MGK] for me. Cause we look similar, you know, blonde hair. That was like a rumor that happened. Who knows. I think it’s hilarious, dude.”

not MGK getting into a fight at the VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KWQeRAbc6Y — mari ‎ᗢ (@olsenspears) September 13, 2021

Paul also took issue with The Notorious One supposedly picking fights with celebrities when he’s a “real fighter.”

“Why is he on a celebrity red carpet throwing drinks at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?” he asked. “It’s disrespectful. Kelly handled himself like a professional. He didn’t get hot. He didn’t retaliate. I think he knows McGregor looked like an idiot.”

“This guy is falling apart!” he further blasted. “Trying to find any reason to get attention. He can’t win in the ring, so I guess his tactic now is to try to win outside of the ring on celebrities.”

(Segment begins at 16:30)

Paul’s comments run contrary to McGregor’s, who has said he wasn’t fighting with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

As the ongoing saga between Paul and McGregor continues, hopefully, one day we can finally see the two in the ring at the same time. Who knows… MGK may even provide The Problem Child’s walk-out music if they decide to duke it out.