Jake Paul claims “scared” Andrew Tate won’t fight him or Logan Paul

Jake Paul believes Andrew Tate is too “scared” to fight either him or his brother Logan, seeing as it’ll risk his “alpha male appearance” if he loses.

Even though he’s scheduled to fight Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at the end of October, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy about looking to the future and calling out who he might face in the aftermath.

Some fans want to see him and longtime rival KSI finally tangle at some point, but Jake admits that is unlikely to happen. Others, though, would like to see him and Andrew Tate settle their recent beef inside the boxing ring instead.

Tate, a former kickboxing world champion, has offered to fight a number of social media personalities over the last few months, especially those who have criticized his controversial views and stated that he should be banned across different platforms.

Jake Paul believes Andrew Tate won’t fight him or Logan

Jake actually wants him to be free to speak across social media, agreeing with Mike Majlak’s take on that front. Though, he also agrees with Majlak’s belief that Tate won’t fight either Jake or Logan.

“I don’t think he ever gets into the ring and risks his ‘alpha male’ appearance to fight me or Logan,” Jake said during episode 7 of his BS with Jake Paul show.

“Andrew Tate, you’re scared to get into the ring with one of us!”

Timestamp of 2:37

As noted, the YouTuber hasn’t been shy with his call outs recently and is targeting bigger names as he goes. Jake ultimately wants to fight Pound for Pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez one day too.

As for Tate, he’s been called out by KSI as well, with the British YouTuber planning to fight again in January. Who knows if that’ll happen, but an eliminator fight of sorts, with the winner getting to fight Jake, would certainly spark plenty of intrigue.